The eco-friendly and nutrient-rich treat is gaining popularity in the pet treat market. The pet snacks and treats market will register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The pet snacks and treats market size is poised for significant growth and is expected to reach US$13,684.5 million in 2024 US$22,215.1 million By 2034. Sales of pet snacks and treats set to record record CAGR of 5.0% From 2024 to 2034.

Major forces shaping the future Pet Snacks and Treats Market:

Pet owners prioritize quality over affordability and focus on tasty and nutritious food and natural supplements.

Pet parents in the digital generation prefer to shop online. Its sales are increasing due to the availability of products on e-commerce platforms and marketing strategies through social media.

Unlike older generations, Millennials are open to new and cutting-edge products. These reasons promote the expansion of the market as they are willing to spend money on high quality pet products.

Disruptions in the Global Pet Treats Industry:

Expensive snacks made from a variety of products make it difficult for the low-income group to purchase these dishes. Therefore, market growth is going to be hampered by the high cost of many premium, robust products despite accessibility.

Extensive regulations may hinder the growth of the pet snacks and treats market. The policies implemented by western countries pose a challenge to the expansion of the pet treatment market. It is estimated that rigid commercialization of these items may restrain the expansion of the market.

Growth catalysts in Asia Pacific’s pet treats industry:

The rising trend of pet ownership and increasing knowledge about pet nutrition and health are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The increasing disposable income of pet owners and viewing of their pets as family members has increased the demand for pet treats.

Shaping the pet market trends in North America:

The cat snacks industry is dominated by North America, where the pet care sector is well established and emphasis is placed on pet welfare.

North America’s pet food market dynamics have been shaped by premiumization as consumers look for natural, high-quality recipes that are also beneficial to their pets.

In North America, e-commerce is widespread and gives customers easy access to a vast array of pet snacks and treats.

Insights into the Europe market dynamics of dog treat products:

The trend of humanization of pets and demand for sustainable and organic products are driving the growth of the Europe stationary pet treats market.

The need for healthy, portion-controlled treats is growing in Europe’s pet snacks and treats industry due to growing awareness of pet obesity and the importance of preventive health care.

Pet owners in Europe are interested in new protein sources for their pets and prefer locally sourced ingredients.

“Opportunities are emerging in a dynamic market as consumer pet snack consumption trends shift toward premium and health-conscious options. The industry’s potential for innovation is highlighted, and companies are urged to adapt to the changing needs of pet owners. Continued growth in the lucrative pet food sector depends on maintaining agility in product offerings and capitalizing on developing market dynamics. , Opinion of Sneha Varghese, Senior Advisor, Consumer Goods & Products, Future Market Insights (FMI).

key takeaways :

The dog’s share in the pet type category is to gain a share. 42.8% From 2024 to 2034.

In the distribution channel category, specialty pet store segment gained market share 87.3% Between 2024 and 2034.

Sales of pet snacks and treats are projected to increase in the United States CAGR of 4.4% In 2024.

Germany pet snacks and treats market to grow CAGR of 3.5% In 2024.

France’s pet snacks and treats industry expected to accelerate in CAGR 4.4% Between 2024 and 2034.

Pet snack and treat sales in China expected to grow at CAGR 9.1% Till 2034.

Pet snacks and treats industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% In 2024.

competitive landscape:

The dog treat market is distinguished by the existence of a few large multinational corporations that are established all over the world. Amidst all this, Nestle Purina is expected to be the market leader. Other important pet snacks and treats vendors focus on research and development to create high-quality products with wide applications.

recent developments:

Hills Pet Nutrition acquired Nutriamo’s manufacturing facility in May 2022. With this acquisition, Hills hopes to help open Europe’s first facility for canned pets. This acquisition was an important step in our global supply chain strategy to meet pet parents’ growing demand for science-based nutrition.

Hills Pet Nutrition introduces groundbreaking weight management and active mobility pet food in March 2022. This solution is clinically proven to help dogs achieve and maintain a healthy weight while providing increased mobility support.

Vital Pet Snacks & Treats Market Manufacturers:

Mars, Incorporated and its affiliates

to shelter

Shell & Campeter, Inc.

JM Smucker Company

Hills Pet Nutrition, Inc.

addictive foods

Wellness Pet Company

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Blue Buffalo Company Limited

Key Segmentations of the Pet Snacks and Treats Market

By Product:

By type of pet:

By distribution channel:

by region:

Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. He has worked on more than 200 research works regarding consumer retail goods.

His work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementation. He has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been featured in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

