Pet food recall: Salmonella outbreak sickens 6 children and 1 adult – these brands are affected

Top Line

The FDA announced the recall of more pet food brands after six children and one adult fell ill with salmonella, and the CDC believes they may have been contracted by touching food or containers, or by touching pets’ saliva or feces. Were infected with. Had meal.

Images of recalled pet food potentially linked to Salmonella outbreak. Food and Drug Administration

important facts

Texas-based pet food maker Mid America Pet Foods is announcing its voluntary recall of dozens of dry dog ​​and cat foods after they were potentially linked to a Salmonella outbreak in humans, according to a Thursday alert from the Food and Drug Administration. Is expanding. , The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating seven cases of people infected with Salmonella in seven states as of November 1, resulting in one hospitalization; Six cases involved children one year old and younger. The recalled brands include Eagle Mountain Pet Food, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Victor Super Premium Dog Foods and some Member’s Mark varieties. A sample of Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog ​​food collected and tested by South Carolina state agencies matches the strain of Salmonella According to the alert, seven sick people were found. According to a news release, the manufacturer urges customers to destroy and dispose of all food made at its Mount Pleasant, Texas facility with a best buy date no later than October 31, 2024, and all pet food bowls, cups And washes and cleans storage containers. This is an expansion of two previous recalls on September 3 and October 30, which included one lot of Victor Brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food and three lots of Victor Super Premium dog food, Select Beef Meal and Brown Rice Formula, respectively.

big number

1.35 million. According to the CDC report, so many people in America are infected with Salmonella every year. Although most symptoms resolve on their own, more than 26,000 people are hospitalized from salmonella, and 420 die annually.

main background

According to the CDC report, people affected by this outbreak likely became ill from touching the recalled food, from touching objects such as food bowls, or from touching the feces or saliva of animals that ate the food. Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. People usually become infected by eating raw meat or eggs, drinking unpasteurized milk, eating food that has touched contaminated surfaces, or eating improperly washed vegetables. Young children are more likely to develop serious Salmonella infections because of their weak and developing immune systems. Most people have symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and headache that last between four to seven days. Pets do not always exhibit symptoms, but symptoms in dogs include dehydration, fever, bloody diarrhea, severe, sudden and watery diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite, with or without weight loss. These symptoms are also present in cats, but shock, anorexia, dermatitis, mucus in the stool, abnormally fast heartbeat, abnormal vaginal discharge, swollen lymph nodes, blood loss, and non-intestinal infections also occur in cats. There are symptoms of Salmonella.

tangent line

It’s the latest of more than a dozen pet food recalls this year linked or potentially linked to salmonella. The most recent, unrelated recall occurred on October 27 and affected Blue Ridge Beef dog food products after they were found to be contaminated. The products were distributed between August 9 and August 25 and sold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. No illness was reported.

Further reading

