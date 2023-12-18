Pessimism prevails in Hong Kong's property market despite improving interest rate outlook

He said it should also be a good sign for share prices of Hong Kong-focused developers.

Properties are listed for sale in an agency in Quarry Bay. Photo: Elson LI The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday kept its base rate at 5.75 per cent after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, signaling that the historic monetary policy tightening of the past two years may be ending and May be less. The cost of borrowing was coming due in 2024. The HKMA has followed the Fed since 1983 on interest rates policy by design under its linked exchange rate system to preserve the local currency peg to the US dollar.

There is a 77 percent chance the Fed will implement its first rate cut in March next year, Cheng said. Currently, the market expects a rate cut of 75 basis points in 2024.

The expected Fed rate cut may not be fully realized, according to Chau Kwong-wing, director of the Ronald Coase Center for Property Rights Research at the University of Hong Kong. There is a possibility that the Fed may raise rates again if inflation rears its head again, he said.

“Inflation in America is a structural [issue]“The main reason is the disengagement with China,” Chou said. “The process of decoupling will take a long time and so inflation and interest rates will remain high for the next few years, although there may be short-term fluctuations.”

Hong Kong property prices are unlikely to rise next year as a result, he said.

Property prices in Hong Kong, one of the most expensive in the world, have fallen nearly 20 percent from their historical peak in 2021, according to data compiled by the Ratings and Valuation Department.

Wong Mei-fung, managing director of Centline, said that despite the possibility of a US interest rate cut next year, Hong Kong’s key rate is still likely to move sideways for some time, and may not immediately follow the US rate cut. May not be capable. Mortgage broker.

Even the HKMA cautioned the public on interest rate risks, saying the high interest rate environment could persist for some time. “The public should carefully assess and manage relevant risks when making property purchases, mortgages or other lending decisions,” the de facto central bank said.

Joseph Tsang, chairman of JLL Hong Kong, echoed Wong’s sentiment, saying Hong Kong banks would delay lowering their key rates.

“Cutting interest rates does not mean the market will go up, we saw that in 1997,” Tsang said. He said JLL would not change its forecast on a decline in property prices next year.

The consensus on Hong Kong’s property market is that prices will continue to fall next year. Swiss investment bank UBS expects home prices to fall 10 percent due to factors such as higher interest rates and abundant housing supply.

JLL also expects a decline of up to 10 percent next year, while Knight Frank and Cushman & Wakefield forecast a decline of up to 5 percent in house prices in the first half of 2024.

Nevertheless, estate agencies remain optimistic.

Midland Realty and Hong Kong Properties expect a rise of up to 5 per cent, while Rekacorp Properties sees an 8 per cent rise next year.

Sales of flats in Tin Shui Wai at SHKP’s Yoho West have been brisk. Photo: Google Meanwhile, developers are pricing their new residential projects at an almost six-year low. The average price tag of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) flats in Yoho West, which launched sales this month, was at levels not seen since 2017. Hong Kong’s biggest developer enjoyed another round of strong weekend sales. A total of 241 flats were sold on Saturday, which is about 86 per cent of the 280 units offered in the third round of sales. According to SHKP, more than 640 units were sold in the last two rounds, generating more than HK$3.3 billion (US$422.8 million).

According to Martin Wong, Knight Frank’s Greater China head of research and consulting, primary transactions will account for 30 percent of total transactions next year.

He expects developers to offer higher discounts on new homes, putting further pressure on the secondary market.

A survey released last week by Citi Hong Kong found that the number of Hong Kongers saying it was a “good time” to buy a home fell by three percentage points from a year earlier, but was the highest in 11 years. The second is the most optimistic result. Year.

