Peserta Festival Bored Ape NFT Alamy Sakit Mata • World Review

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is being held in Hong Kong during the Hong Kong Festival. Namun sepertinya sebagian dari peserta yang mengikuti festival tercebut mengalami sakit mata yang kukup sirius.

melansir in engadget, ada 15 orang yang mengeluhkan bahwa matanya didiagnosis oleh doctor tellah menderita photokeratitis, di man ini merupakan penikit mata yang dikibatkan dari terlalu lama terkena paparan sinar ultraviolet.

After posting the memo on The doctor says it is very dangerous. If you want to receive more than one payment, I need to give you some money to get ready to participate in AppFest.

Yuga Labs has also worked on other Platform A person must be aware of the losses he may receive at a given time.

Apes, we are aware of the eye-related issues that have affected some Apesfest attendees and have been proactively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to ascertain possible root causes. Based on our estimates, we believe less than 1% of them… – Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) 6 November 2023

Before joining Hypebeast in 2017, I was most interested in my life because I needed Paparan Sinner UV. Ternayata, penyebabnya edlah penggunan bohalam lampu pangung yang diduga memankarakan sinat UV-C, yang kerap dipakai untuk disinfection.

(number)

Source: www.jagatreview.com