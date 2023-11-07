November 7, 2023
Peserta Festival Bored Ape NFT Alamy Sakit Mata • World Review


The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is being held in Hong Kong during the Hong Kong Festival. Namun sepertinya sebagian dari peserta yang mengikuti festival tercebut mengalami sakit mata yang kukup sirius.

melansir in engadget, ada 15 orang yang mengeluhkan bahwa matanya didiagnosis oleh doctor tellah menderita photokeratitis, di man ini merupakan penikit mata yang dikibatkan dari terlalu lama terkena paparan sinar ultraviolet.

After posting the memo on The doctor says it is very dangerous. If you want to receive more than one payment, I need to give you some money to get ready to participate in AppFest.

Yuga Labs has also worked on other Platform A person must be aware of the losses he may receive at a given time.

Before joining Hypebeast in 2017, I was most interested in my life because I needed Paparan Sinner UV. Ternayata, penyebabnya edlah penggunan bohalam lampu pangung yang diduga memankarakan sinat UV-C, yang kerap dipakai untuk disinfection.

(number)

Source: www.jagatreview.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Women entrepreneurs gear up to prepare for Faral – Times of India

Women entrepreneurs gear up to prepare for Faral – Times of India

November 7, 2023
China trade data, RBA rate decision

China trade data, RBA rate decision

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

Women entrepreneurs gear up to prepare for Faral – Times of India

Women entrepreneurs gear up to prepare for Faral – Times of India

November 7, 2023
China trade data, RBA rate decision

China trade data, RBA rate decision

November 7, 2023
WeWork, the office-sharing company once valued at $47B, files for bankruptcy protection

WeWork, the office-sharing company once valued at $47B, files for bankruptcy protection

November 7, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

What is ‘white hydrogen’? Advantages and disadvantages of Europe’s latest clean energy source

November 7, 2023
TikTok is ending its billion creator fund

TikTok is ending its $2 billion creator fund

November 7, 2023
Hong Kong summit latest: China to make listing easier for companies in Hong Kong

Hong Kong summit latest: China to make listing easier for companies in Hong Kong

November 7, 2023