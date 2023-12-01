Peru to replace dollar bonds with local debt when Fed cuts rates

(Bloomberg) — Peru is eager to raise long-term local-currency debt to pay off dollar bonds as the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, according to Finance Minister Alex Contreras.

“We want to continue converting our debt into sol,” Contreras said in an interview Thursday. “Specifically, we want to push back our refinements further in the future.”

The Andean nation in May sold 9.2 billion soles ($2.5 billion) of bonds maturing in 2033 at a yield of 7.35%, swapping dollar debt due this decade. Contreras said the government could raise debt cheaper than it already is, but projected rates would soon become even more attractive to borrowers.

“Yields could still fall further and we don’t need immediate liquidity,” he said. “We will feel more comfortable” when the Fed starts cutting rates.

Peru is in recession as high interest rates weigh on an economy already struggling with social unrest and farming losses related to the El Niño weather pattern. While annual inflation slowed to 3.64% in November, allowing the central bank to cut rates to 7% from 7.75% earlier this year, the slow activity has hurt tax revenues at a time when the government is pushing its Struggling to meet financial targets.

“Policies to control inflation have a cost, and this trade-off is difficult to balance,” Contreras said.

‘under control’

Contreras said Peru would need to implement more spending cuts to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 2.4% of GDP by the end of the year. As of October, the gap stood at 2.8% of GDP.

“We have taken a step to use the profits advanced from the Banco de la Nación,” Contreras said, referring to the government-owned financial institution. “With this, we should be at 2.6% in November. We have some other measures planned, so we need to adjust spending, but I think we can close the year at 2.4%.

In October, Peru’s fiscal watchdog raised concerns that Peru was set to exceed its fiscal debt limit this year and next amid declining public revenues. At that time, the Finance Ministry was adamant that this would not happen. On Thursday, Contreras offered a more nuanced version of that commitment.

“I am not saying that we can comfortably hit the target, but the situation is under our control,” he said.

