Perthshire Munro Beanie entrepreneur donates £2K of profits to Scottish Mountain Rescue – Scottish Business News

Munro Beanie, a Perthshire entrepreneur behind the growing start-up has been able to donate over £2,000 to charity Scottish Mountain Rescue through a donation of £1 for every beanie sold since the company was founded.

Founded by Dunkeld-based sporting events and fundraising professional Joe Dyche during the pandemic in 2020, the company is inspired by the old Scottish tradition of walkers wearing a red felt cap on their woolly cap to record the number of summits they have conquered. The cross was stitched.

The unisex Munro beanies are produced by a family-run mill in the Scottish Borders and are made from super soft lambswool and contain 282 crosses for walkers to stitch together while climbing the mountains of Scotland.

The founder, who is an avid mountain walker himself, has pledged to donate £1 from every beanie sold to Scottish Mountain Rescue so they can continue the invaluable work they do keeping people safe in the mountains.

Jo said: “This business is the result of my love of hill walking and Munro exploration and a story I heard from a friend’s father a few years ago about an old Scottish tradition of hill walking who marked each summit by sewing a red cross on their woolen caps.. I was fascinated by this story and wanted to bring it to life.

“I am delighted to support the work of Scottish Mountain Rescue, the work they do is absolutely phenomenal and an invaluable resource for people visiting the Scottish hills. Apart from a small permanent team, everyone at Scottish Mountain Rescue is a volunteer and gives their time to help keep us safe in the hills. When things go wrong, they are usually the first to arrive on the scene. As a keen traveler, knowing that they are available in times of crisis is incredibly reassuring!

“I have spoken to many people who have been helped by Scottish Mountain Rescue and I have seen first-hand how fantastic the care from the charity is. I was very keen to support the work of teams across Scotland using the profits from Munro Beanie.

“The business is now three years old – the inspiration and history behind the Munro Beanie has really captured people’s imaginations and fostered a sense of adventure. I have personally met people wearing hats on the hills which is always a bit of a surprise!”

Bill Geaney, Chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, said: “We are delighted to partner with Joe Dyche and his innovative Munro Beanies, supporting Scottish Mountain Rescue with £1 for every Munro Beanie sold. Which has already raised over £2,000 for Scottish Mountain Rescue. Scottish Mountain Rescue’s member teams are made up of highly trained volunteers who give their time, effort and skills free of charge to respond to emergencies. They are there whenever anyone gets into difficulty in the mountains and wild places of Scotland, as well as during adverse weather affecting remote communities. Scottish mountain rescue teams rely on public support to finance three out of every five rescues. We are very grateful to Munro Beanies and everyone who has supported us by purchasing these for your vital help in keeping us running.

Munro beanies are available in a variety of colors, and the company also offers headbands that can be sewn on when the peak is reached.

To view the beanies available from The Munro Beanie, please visit the website: www.themunrobeanie.com

Source: scottishbusinessnews.net