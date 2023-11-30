Perspectives on Energy Transition in Emerging Markets Allen & Overy LLP

Much has been made on the need for a just energy transition, where developing economies are supported to achieve net zero. But there is also a huge amount of climate innovation happening outside the West that has the potential to deliver global benefits. Here, our teams share a range of perspectives on the energy transition in emerging markets.

A global challenge with regional nuances

The challenges involved in delivering net zero look very different depending on where you are in the world. In the West, one of the primary tasks facing governments is how to create the right policy incentives to accelerate private investment in low-carbon infrastructure. Political leaders in emerging markets have varying priorities, ranging from boosting economic growth to improving standards of health care and education – while also tackling some of the worst impacts of climate change.

This divergence has given rise to schemes such as the Bridgetown Initiative, through which the Government of Barbados is hoping to “reform the global financial architecture” in support of climate investment in developing economies. It also formed the backdrop to COP27 in Egypt, where just transition – the role of developed countries in helping poorer countries decarbonize their economies – was top of the agenda.

The conference ended with a historic agreement to establish a “Loss and Damages” fund, through which Western governments will help vulnerable countries respond to climate disasters. Since then, there has been intense debate on how to best leverage public funds to support net zero in emerging markets, culminating at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates.

exploring different perspectives

Allen & Overy is one of the world’s leading consultants in energy, natural resources, renewable energy and infrastructure. We have been at the forefront of some of the world’s most innovative and impactful transition projects, delivering everything from solar to wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and waste-to-energy.

In recent years, we have advised on the development and financing of one of the world’s largest carbon capture facilities, as well as a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen and green steel project.

This report presents our global team’s perspective on some of the issues that will define the energy transition in emerging markets. Our writers work across a variety of sectors, geographies and product lines, each offering their own take on a topic relevant to their practice. It’s a stark reminder that the energy transition is relevant to each of us, even if we see or even define the problem by looking at it through our own lenses.

Overall, the articles paint a picture of how countries from Africa to the Middle East to Asia are moving toward decarbonization and the individual challenges they face. We discuss topics ranging from the development of carbon markets to the electric vehicle battery sector and the importance of hydrogen and ammonia in the transition agenda across Asia. In Africa, we look at the role of renewable energy, the financing challenges, its hydrogen potential and why there is real reason for optimism. The report also addresses global topics that will help create a transition pathway that supports economic growth while reducing emissions, such as the development of sustainable aviation fuels.

Gulf countries prove to be a nexus for technological development

With the United Arab Emirates host for COP28, several articles examine what net zero means for the Gulf countries. We explore efforts to develop large-scale carbon capture and storage in Saudi Arabia, the region’s prospects for becoming a global producer of green hydrogen, and how the UAE’s construction boom is helping to produce some of the cleanest real estate in the world. helping.

Elsewhere, we look at the role of Islamic finance in driving a just transition, trace the emergence of sustainability-related financial regulation in the UAE, and take a closer look at net zero priorities in several post-Soviet states – Some of which have vast fossil fuel reserves while others rely on creaking communist-era infrastructure to provide their power.

Innovation can deliver global benefits

It is clear that the energy transition in emerging markets is about much more than requests for financial assistance from rich countries. Indeed, our teams have identified examples of world-leading innovations that have the potential to help developed countries decarbonize their economies – including significant investment in CCUS that could turn the Middle East into a global carbon sink. and how offshore wind has an important role to play in the energy transition in emerging Asia.

We hope you enjoy the insights from this report. If you would like to discuss any of the issues raised – or any other challenges related to the energy transition – we would be happy to arrange a session with our experts.

Explore our insights on emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia

Middle East

Africa

Asia

