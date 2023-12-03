December 3, 2023
Perspective on stock market returns in November 2023 and potential December 2023 returns


hernan4429

November’s 9% return on the S&P500 was impressive, but last November had even higher returns. And there’s a good chance that December will deliver positive returns based on history – the odds favor positive returns.

Source: seekingalpha.com

