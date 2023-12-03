Perspective on stock market returns in November 2023 and potential December 2023 returns

hernan4429

November’s 9% return on the S&P500 was impressive, but last November had even higher returns. And there’s a good chance that December will deliver positive returns based on history – the odds favor positive returns.

But before I delve into the history of monthly returns over the last 98 years, I would like to ask a question which I will attempt to answer in the conclusion of this article. Why is the US stock market up 20% this year while the world is struggling with terrible wars, massive debt, inflation, social unrest, global warming, gender confusion, open borders…?

Monthly Return History

Let’s focus on November first and then talk about what’s possibly going to happen in December. The best return in November was 12.9% and occurred in 1928, the worst return in November was the year before -12.5%. The average return over the last 98 years has been 1.6%, and in 66 years the returns have been positive, i.e. 67.3%. This November’s 9% return is well above the average of 1.6% but still below the highest returns ever.

Looking at this December, the probability of success (positive returns) is 77.3%, which is the highest compared to any month (Santa Rally), suggesting that 2023 will deliver returns above 20%, making it a historical return. Will place in the top third of – very good returns.

good news and bad news

The good news driving the stock markets, the press says, is that the Fed will almost certainly reverse course in 2024 and reimplement its ZIRP – zero interest rate policy. But this game of chess does not seem to be progressing. The last time the Fed stepped in was in the 2013 taper tantrum when inflation was low. As shown in the following picture, the change now will rekindle the fire of inflation, but more importantly, the Fed has a dilemma that essentially cannot be solved. This is out of the question. It’s like a Chevy Chase stuck at an intersection In National Lampoon’s European Vacation,

If the Fed allows interest rates to rise to 5% and stay there, debt service will increase by $1.7 trillion which is 43% of tax revenues, reducing payments to Social Security and/or “monetizing” Will force – i.e. money printing. If it suppresses interest rates again, it will need to print money, causing the entire inflationary cycle to start again. it’s ugly.

conclusion

Now I will speculate on what is driving the US stock market despite very serious concerns. This is a lesson from the collapse of Venezuela, when investors in that country moved to insulate themselves from its troubles.

Venezuela’s stock market taught a lesson in 2016 when the Venezuelan stock market performed the best in the world, gaining 114% versus 13% on the Dow. This incident has a direct impact on the recent US stock market. According to this Marion West article:

The curious case of Venezuela’s public equity market is a prime example of why using stock markets as indicators of economic performance can be misleading. Most economists agree that Venezuela’s economy is in turmoil with no end in sight. The real reason behind the market’s meteoric rise has little to do with the bullish sentiment of investors but is rather one of the symptoms of the government’s inflationary monetary policy. In short, owners of the country’s currency protected themselves from severe currency devaluation by exchanging the currency. Bolivar For seemingly safe assets including stocks. Due to huge amount of money coming in, the stock market artificially increased.

Here is a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson:

Life is a sequence of lessons that must be lived to be understood. Everything is a puzzle, and the key to one puzzle is another puzzle,

Time will answer the riddle of the stock market’s recent progress. Millennials have not yet experienced a stock market crash. The accident has been pending for a long time.

Source: seekingalpha.com