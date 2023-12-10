Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

I never have time for people who say that asking someone at a party what they do for a living is an extremely shallow thing to do, a weird, makeshift thing, a Washington thing. I’ve always been interested in people’s jobs.

And I was never more interested in any work than myself. So it feels very strange to say that my job is ending.

You may have heard that The Washington Post is in deep financial trouble, about $100 million, and is offering buyouts to hundreds of employees to save money in the hopes that 240 of them will take one. I received the email in October. The subject line read: “You are eligible for a Voluntary Separation Package.”

I have decided to voluntarily separate.

This is not my final column – that will come later this month. This is a column where I do what I have often done in this field: invite readers to do my work for me. You’ve been so good at sending your opinions and experiences (on everything from celebrity lookalikes to bad grammar) that I’m looking forward to tapping you again. I want to hear from people who left a job they loved and did something they (hopefully) loved just as much.

Honestly – and I’ve never been honest in this column – I’m a little worried about what I’ll do next, what I’ll do Happen next. I know it’s partly due to pride. I worry that I’ve allowed too much of my identity to be based on my work. Without my job, what am I left with?

Of course, it’s not like people are asking for my autograph in the grocery store checkout line, but even if people haven’t heard of me – and most haven’t! – They’ve heard of The Washington Post. I myself have read it since I was a child. I am proud to travel under the banner of my hometown newspaper. Working here has given me the opportunity to meet all kinds of interesting people and visit interesting places. And I never wanted a free pen and notepad. Will it all disappear like tears in the rain?

My job has provided structure to my life. I think this is true for any job, but especially for this job. Since March 7, 2004, I know I will spend each weekday morning writing a column and almost every weekday afternoon doing some reporting for a future column.

Knowing that I Will not done Doing this makes me feel uncomfortable. I’m reminded of a column I wrote years ago about the last Fire Horse in Washington. When they were replaced by firetrucks, hundreds of horses were sent out to pasture. They could not be retrained for other jobs because they would go crazy whenever they heard bells or alarms. He spent his life answering bells. They could not stop suddenly.

I’m lucky that I can leave this job without knowing what I’ll do next — or whether I’ll do anything other than watch Netflix. (I was going to say Amazon Prime, but then I have to focus on the founder of Amazon jeff bezos Owner of The Washington Post and interim CEO patty stonecipher Sits on the board of Amazon.)

I am in a much better position than my younger colleagues who have to decide whether to take a buyout without the pay and pension I am entitled to, having worked here for 34 years. I feel for them the same way I feel for anyone trying to make a career in journalism these days.

To be honest, I recently started thinking that I needed to slow down. I remember wondering how ancient my predecessors were bob levee It was when he took the buyout in 2004 that I took over this column. Bob was 58 years old. I am 61 years old.

Still, it would be strange to see something/think about something/wonder something and not have a place to put it. They say the unexamined life is not worth living. Is Unstable Worth Observing? After getting mugged from an outlet, am I going to start reciting an 800-word monologue to strangers at the breakfast table, to the dog, on the subway?

And so I wonder: what did You to do? How did you navigate the transition from working to…not working? Have you tried estimating your work days? Did you strike out in a completely new direction? Did you travel to Peru and participate in an Ayahuasca ceremony in hopes of breaking the illusion of selfishness?

About your experience – with “The Retiring Kind” in the subject line – let me know about john. Send to [email protected]. I may share your comments in a future column. But the future is not far away. I only have a few weeks left.

