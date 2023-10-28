Perspective: Colleges and universities should not be in the business of making political statements

In the wake of Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks on the State of Israel, student groups on college campuses across the country rushed to issue statements. One such statement by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee caused quite a stir, blaming the attacks on Israel’s so-called “apartheid regime” and urging people to “take a firm stand against colonial retaliation.”

The coalition did not condemn the actions of Hamas, which killed more than 200 concertgoers and fired rockets into sovereign Israeli territory. Former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers was right to be outraged by the insensitive nature of the students’ statement. He was equally angry about Harvard University’s slowness in making its statement regarding the terrorist attacks, saying that the university’s “belated” words on the conflict “failed to meet the needs of the moment.”

Instead of demanding an eye for an eye, we should advocate for Harvard to distance itself from the noise of constantly making political statements. Not only can this practice undermine an institution of higher education’s pursuit of free inquiry, it also opens the academy to continued external criticism. For example, why make a statement regarding the war in Ukraine, and not on the recently resolved Ethiopian civil war?

While the outrage against these students may be justified, universities interested in protecting free speech and fostering an environment that nurtures intellectual diversity should avoid such political overtones.

While Summers acknowledged that there is a case for ideological neutrality on the part of the academy, he believes Harvard’s past statements have lost any justification for neutrality in the face of Hamas attacks. “When you raise the Ukrainian flag over Harvard Yard, when you issue clear, vivid and strong statements in response to the murder of George Floyd,” he said, “you have decided not to pursue a policy of neutrality.”

In other words, when universities choose to enter the political arena, it is very difficult for them to step back from it – ever.

Summers himself became embroiled in political controversy during his tenure as Harvard president, making remarks that caused a political storm and ultimately led to his resignation. They should know firsthand how difficult it is for universities and their leadership to navigate the dangerous waters of political controversy.

Furthermore, the habit of commenting on every passing political issue or moral crisis slowly but surely changes the nature of the university. The academy is supposed to be a place of learning that sits comfortably above the realm of political controversy, cultivating a culture of independent inquiry within the harbor of scholarly freedom.

In view of the social unrest and political upheaval of the late 1960s, University of Chicago President George W. A faculty committee formed at the behest of Beadle came together to draft the Calven Report, concluding that “the university is the home and sponsor of critics; It is not the critic himself.” This spirit of academic freedom should energize academia, move institutions away from the siren song of immediate reaction to the tragedies of the moment, and guide them toward academic autonomy and sustained maintenance of student learning.

If Harvard is producing students who make statements like the one made by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee, it reflects the quality and value of the university far more than any statement prepared by press assistants and prepared by administrators. it shows. Universities serve as “homes and sponsors of critics”, providing a platform for academics, researchers and students to display their expertise and opinions on the issues of the day. The quality of this expertise and these opinions reflect the excellence or lack thereof of the university.

The value proposition and explicit mission for most colleges and universities is to create a space that allows free inquiry, unrestricted – explicitly or otherwise – by institutional priests. Colleges and universities that position themselves as institutions of independent inquiry must get out of the business of making political statements that tarnish their integral commitment to academic freedom.

Beth Akers is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a contributor to the Sutherland Institute’s “Defending Ideas” podcast. Joe Pitts is a research assistant at the American Enterprise Institute.

