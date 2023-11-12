Personalized weather forecast becomes important for energy businesses

3D rendering of Hurricane Ida (August 28, 2021) clouds over a topographic map of the Gulf of Mexico. , [+] All source data is in the public domain. Cloud structure: VIIRS, NOAA-20 courtesy of NASA. Color Texture: Made from natural earth. Relief texture: SRTM data courtesy of NASA JPL (2020). Water Body: SRTM Water Body SWDB: https://dds.cr.usgs.gov/srtm/version2_1/SWBD/ getty

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, disrupting ecosystems and infrastructure, while climate change is also affecting wind patterns and meteorological events. However, being able to better predict these severe weather conditions could reduce uncertainties across regions, enabling them to make more informed decisions and work towards achieving global net-zero goals.

In 2023, renewable energy providers will contribute more than 800 terawatt-hours (TWh) of green electricity to the worldwide power grid. This important milestone, as Lars Erik Nicolaisen, deputy-CEO of Rystad Energy, an independent research and business intelligence company, points out, coincides perfectly with the increase in global demand for electricity: “So for the first time in history “We have enough growth to add green electricity to the global grid and households to meet global demand,” he explains.

With the global goal of achieving the transition towards green energy sources, there is a need to increase the production of renewable energy. However, energy providers are facing a number of challenges, one of which is ensuring that their plants are running at full speed or that they are built in locations where conditions are particularly favorable.

If 25 years ago, media outlets were the number one contractors for purchasing weather forecast information, this is no longer the case: “Now media represents 3%,” says Jostein Molan, CCO of Norwegian company Stormgeo, the global leader in weather intelligence. Explains and data science. 15 years ago the company started working hand in hand with the renewable energy sector and providing them practical analysis.

Worker looking towards offshore wind farm from ship getty

Thanks to the development of new technologies and products, the company has been able to deliver personalized forecasts to its energy customers around the world: “The demand for data accuracy of weather forecasting is now very high,” Molan said, promoting renewable energy. For, forecasting will need to be improved even more with the help of AI technology.

Companies are now strategically selecting their locations based on reliable predictions of optimal sun and wind patterns over long periods of time, as well as using historical weather data to strengthen their energy transition strategies, and locations. ensuring greater flexibility and accuracy.

Geir Ramnefjell, CEO of Norwegian startup Deep Wind Offshore, says weather forecasting is also important for energy providers to understand the conditions for moving complex installations offshore in a safe manner for their employees.

According to Stormgeo, investment plans in renewable energy production are set to increase in the Nordics, with new green electricity production expected to increase by 250 TWh by 2050. An illustrative case comes from the oil and gas sector, where Jan-Fredrik Staadas, corporate strategy manager of Norwegian Equinor, reported that the company will make ambitious investments of around $34.2 billion in the coming years.

Aerial view of solar power station filled with dirty river water during rainy season. getty

But businesses will also need to increase the resilience of existing infrastructure, protect the value of their assets, and ensure continuity of operations in the face of unexpected climate challenges.

Of the 387 extreme weather events expected globally in 2023, 204 had flooding as the main impact. The company 7Analytics, for example, works to simplify risk assessment by creating a data platform that supports sustainable risk management: “We can offer solutions so clients can take mitigating steps early, and protect their assets. ,” says Helge Jørgensen, CEO and co-founder of 7Analytics. Their clients include the insurance sector as well as global energy companies who avail of their services to protect their solar parks from flood risks.

As the climate crisis continues to loom, energy companies will need to continually assess their sensitivity to specific events and protect their assets in response to these risks, where technology and advanced weather forecasting are critical to a stable and green energy. Represent a ray of hope for supplies.