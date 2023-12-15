personalized enterprise search

Entrepreneur, technology evangelist and business strategist. CEO and Co-Founder of Visartech Inc.A software solutions provider.

Imagine the following: You have scheduled a training session for a group of employees tomorrow, but the trainer falls ill and is unable to attend. Fortunately, there are other professionals with the expertise to handle the topic of the session. The only question is, how do they prepare within a day, ensuring that they have enough time to address all the questions that arise and evaluate the performance of each employee?

One answer to this is to leverage AI tools. It is estimated that by 2024, 47% of learning management systems (LMS) will have AI capabilities. And companies that have already implemented AI in learning and development (L&D) are seeing improvements in employee learning outcomes.

The value of AI-powered applications in L&D initiatives

When speaking about enterprise education, the first thing to remember is that the process is always time-consuming. Conducting employee onboarding and skills training and providing feedback is not enough. Effective educational programs also require mentorship initiatives, obtaining certifications, cross-functional training, etc. The idea of ​​AI in corporate learning is to help businesses complete all the necessary training processes faster, reducing the working hours of trainers. This is achieved by:

creating tailored learning programs

AI-powered applications excel at personalization, allowing you to create training programs that meet individual employee needs and learning styles. To bring about this result, they analyze massive datasets including employee performance, preferences and past learning experiences to create personalized training modules. Through adaptive learning algorithms, AI identifies the areas in which each worker excels or struggles, adjusting the curriculum accordingly.

spend less time on preparation

Think of custom AI applications as assistants to optimize your training session planning. Typically, this includes tasks such as sourcing relevant materials, organizing them, and emphasizing key information that is important to communicate with your employees. When, say, new devices are introduced, quick updates are critical and software like AI research apps and content curation tools enhance these processes.

Optimization of administrative workflow

The purpose of corporate learning is to enhance team performance by sharing knowledge and insights. To optimize this, focus on practice and creativity by automating repetitive tasks. This is where AI comes in handy. You can automate a variety of workflows, from handling and processing paperwork to creating assessments and training tests.

The adoption of AI in business education emerges not only as a technological advancement but also as a strategic imperative to remain competitive. AI allows your workforce to be skilled and uniquely equipped to thrive in various professional scenarios, leading to organizational success in the long run.

Using ML and AI software solutions to facilitate corporate educational processes

According to Gartner researchers, 79% of corporate strategists consider AI indispensable to achieving success. To create your specific use case that aligns with L&D goals, consider the following software solutions that can be integrated into your learning platform.

AI Search Solutions

With the shift to digital document management, working with files has become easier. But, for example, if the instructor needs to prepare for a session to rapidly improve practical skills, using AI-powered search within documents will make the process even simpler. This involves using machine learning (ML) and AI algorithms to deliver more accurate results and using natural language processing (NLP) to analyze and understand the meaning within them.

To give you an idea, Let’s imagine an integrated AI search solution with advanced query syntax (including image search) in an enterprise educational application. The worker simply takes a photo of the discussed object and searches for detailed information about it directly within the application. This approach proves particularly beneficial for on-the-job training.

ML-Based Localization Solutions

These systems are trained on extensive text data in different languages, gaining an understanding of linguistic nuances. As a result, they can provide accurate translations, facilitating convenient communication between diverse linguistic audiences.

Consider an enterprise with operations in multiple countries. When preparing documents for employee onboarding, they need to be localized, which takes time to ensure legal compliance. By building custom ML translation software, the company automatically translates large files. Additionally, such ML solutions adapt to evolving terminology, helping to ensure that content is both accurate and contextually appropriate.

computer vision software

By employing techniques such as image recognition or object segmentation, computer vision software allows machines to perceive, recognize, and understand visual data. In short, it enables machines to “see” and make intelligent decisions based on visual input.

For example, AI vision software can be used in the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification program. Its goal is to monitor and check practical tests while evaluating the technician’s actions for adherence to safety protocols. In this way, AI streamlines the certification process by automating computer vision evaluation, reducing the time and resources required for manual evaluation.

Intelligent Mentor Bots

ChatGPT has energized the AI ​​chatbot market. And study results show that 74% of executives think the benefits offered by generic AI outweigh the concerns. The possibilities for employing assistants, especially in corporate education, are now virtually limitless.

As an example, let’s take an AI chatbot integrated into an enterprise mentoring program. Every successful mentoring initiative starts by connecting employees with expert coaches. The customized AI chatbot, which maintains a database of the team’s key skills, matches them to ensure they get the maximum benefit. Or you can go broader and develop a chatbot that creates coaching strategies, addresses specific inquiries and provides feedback while the mentor focuses on creative work.

It is worth pointing out that the adaptability of the described ML and AI solutions extends beyond the mentioned scenarios. In addition to building AI-based educational software from scratch, you can integrate it into your existing edtech projects, no matter what industry you work in.

The opportunities for AI in corporate education are endless as they offer various software solutions ranging from computer vision to AI-generated trainers. The move to AI-powered corporate learning empowers employees with tailored training programs, streamlines administrative tasks and allows businesses to optimize the resources needed for effective educational programs.

