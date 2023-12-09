Personalized AI Made Simple: Your No-Code Guide to GPT Adoption – KDingates

Image from the main view of OpenAI GPT.

In our rapidly evolving digital world, artificial intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword, but a revolutionary force that is reshaping our interactions with technology.

Since ChatGPT first launched, not a week has gone by without some major leap forward in the AI ​​field.

Just a week ago, I came across OpenAI’s shiny new toy, GPTs (Personalized ChatGPT version), which was unveiled at the latest OpenAI DevDay.

Missed the show? No worries!

Here’s a quick rundown: GPT These are fantastic, customizable ChatGPT versions that you can create without writing a single line of code.

So stay with me and let’s try to figure it all out together.

I’m about to take you on a DIY journey to create your own GPT, perfect for those who want to take advantage of AI to increase their productivity.

For ChatGPT Plus customers, this feature is rolling out today.

The recent launch of the customizable Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) by OpenAI is an important milestone in AI’s journey towards user-centered design.

With these developments, creating personalized ChatGPT instances is no longer a complex task – it is now accessible to everyone, opening up a world of possibilities for customized AI interactions.

After the update, ChatGPT gets a new look, packed with features like web browsing, DALL-E, and code interpreter under the GPT-4 umbrella.

The only feature that has been left out is plugins, which is still an option of its own.

The new GPTs feature can be found within the “Explore” button.

So press the button and…

Here you will find all your created GPT versions, the option to “Create a GPT” and create a new GPT with OpenAI’s library built by OpenAI.

Are you ready to create your own GPT?

Then click “Create a GPT” in the “My GPT” section, and voila – it reveals a user-friendly editor, divided into two parts: the GPT builder and a live preview of your creation.

This interactive setup allows you to chat directly with the GPT builder, bringing your AI vision to life in real time.

Configuring your ChatGPT is more than just naming it. You are provided with many options to personalize its behavior, purpose, and even appearance.

You have two main ways to do this:

Select the “Configure” option, where you can manually customize your GPT. Join live chat with GPT Builder. This approach involves communicating your specific needs and requirements for your ChatGPT instance directly to the builder and letting the magic happen.

So… you must decide what to do next. To further understand both ways to proceed, I will explain both.

Process 1. Making it from scratch

If we select the ‘Configure’ option, it takes us to a page detailing the steps to create your GPT. The main parts of the craft are:

An avatar for this personalized GPT version. A name and a description to give your GPT an identity. Instructions to underline its high level behavior. Conversation starter to set the tone with introductory prompts. Enhanced knowledge with custom files. Capabilities to add web browsing, DALL-E, or coding skills. Actions to integrate external APIs or data.

So in such a situation you can fill all the required information step by step.

Of course, you can take advantage of ChatGPT’s capabilities to write most of the previous information.

And this leads us to the second process…

Process 2. Leveraging GPT Builder

Instead of manually typing in all the required inputs to generate your personalized ChatGPT instance, you can chat directly with the ChatGPT builder and let the magic happen.

So in this case, imagine I need a technical consultant who can simplify complex data science concepts. I can describe this hypothetical GPT example so that the GPT builder can produce the first version.

And just like that… the magic happens and GPT Builder creates it all for us!

To take your GPT beyond a quick build and prepare it for market-readiness, focus on its uniqueness. This can be achieved by enriching it with specialized knowledge and functions, such as incorporating valuable resources or integrating APIs for access to real-time data.

Knowledge

GPT offers a knowledge feature that allows us to upload data files to “expand” their knowledge.

Add valuable files to your GPT, such as CSV that contain relevant information for them to work.

However, keep in mind that the contents of these files are visible during the chat, so it’s important to be mindful of others who may copy your views.

action

When creating a GPT with the need to include external data in user requests, it is necessary to integrate an API capable of supplying this data.

This integration involves defining specific endpoints, parameters, and instructions on how the model should use this information.

Although the concept of functions may seem daunting at first, they are an important tool that can increase the uniqueness and profitability of your GPT. Given the complexity and importance of this feature, a dedicated guide will be developed soon to provide more detailed information.

As far as quick engineering goes, building your own GPT instance is an iterative process. This means that you have to test your brand new model, check that it behaves as expected and try to fix any errors you may find.

Experiment using the preview option and, when you are satisfied with the results, proceed to save or update.

Once you’ve customized your ChatGPT to your liking, it’s time to bring it into the digital world.

With a simple save and publish action, your AI companion is ready to interact, learn and grow, creating a unique experience for you.

The brand new GPT launched by OpenAI is more than just a technological advancement; This is a paradigm shift in the way we understand and interact with AI.

This new tool not only enhances the user experience but also ushers in a new era of personalized digital assistants.

Whether for business, education, or personal use, the ability to tailor AI to our specific needs is a huge leap forward.

So, why wait?

Dive into the world of personalized chatGPT and experience the future of AI optimization firsthand.

