Personalized AI agents are here. Is the world ready for them?

First, they are programmed for specific tasks. (Examples created by OpenAI include “Creative Writing Coach” and “Mocktail Mixologist,” a bot that suggests non-alcohol drink recipes.) Second, bots can pull from private data, such as from a company’s internal HR. Documents or databases of real estate listings, and include that data in your responses. Third, if you allow them, bots can plug into other parts of your online life — your calendar, your to-do list, your Slack account — and take actions using your credentials.

Feeling scary? If you ask some AI security researchers, it’s the same ones who fear that giving bots more autonomy could lead to disaster. The Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit research organization, this year listed autonomous agents as one of its “disastrous AI risks,” saying that “malicious actors could deliberately create rogue AI with dangerous goals.” Are.”

But there is money to be made in AI assistants that can perform useful tasks for people, and corporate customers are eager to train chatbots on their data. There’s also an argument that AI won’t be truly useful unless it truly understands its users – their communication styles, their likes and dislikes, what they watch and buy online.

So here we are, rapidly entering the era of the autonomous AI agent – ​​destroyers be damned.

To be fair, OpenAI’s bots aren’t particularly dangerous. I got a demo of several GPTs during the company’s developer conference in San Francisco on Monday, and they automated harmless tasks like creating coloring pages for kids or explaining the rules of a card game.

Custom GPTs also can’t really do much yet other than search in documents and plug into common apps. In a demo I saw on Monday, an OpenAI employee was asking a GPT to view conflicting meetings on his Google Calendar and send a Slack message to his boss. Another incident occurred on the platform when OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman created a “Start-up Mentor” chatbot to advise aspiring founders based on an uploaded file of a speech he gave years ago.

