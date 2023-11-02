Personal loan rates for 5-year loans dropped this week

At Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as “Credible” below, our goal is to provide you with the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

For borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used Trusted Marketplace to select a lender between October 26 and November 1:

Rates on 3-year fixed rate loans averaged 15.84%, up from 15.46% seven days ago and 13.39% a year ago.

Rates on 5-year fixed-rate loans averaged 20.14%, down from 21.51% over the past seven days and up from 16.96% a year ago.

Personal loan has become a popular way Consolidate and pay off credit card debt And other loans. These can also be used to cover unexpected expenses medical bill Take care of a big purchase, or Finance Home Improvement Projects ,

Personal loan interest rates have increased for 3-year loans and decreased for 5-year loans in the last seven days. Three-year loans increased by 0.38 percentage points. Meanwhile, the 5-year loan declined 1.37 percentage points. Interest rates for both loan terms are significantly higher than last year. Still, borrowers can take advantage of interest savings with a 3- or 5-year personal loan now. Both loan terms offer interest rates that are much lower than higher-cost borrowing options like credit cards.

Whether a personal loan is right for you often depends on several factors, including what rates you can qualify for. Comparing multiple lenders and their rates can help ensure you get the best possible personal loan for your needs.

It’s always a good idea Comparison shop on sites like Credible To understand how much you are worth and choose the best option for you.

Personal Loan Weekly Rate Trends

The chart above shows the average pre-qualified rates for borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used Credible Marketplace to select a lender.

For the month of October 2023:

Rates on 3-year personal loans averaged 23.12%, up from 23.09% in August.

Rates on 5-year personal loans averaged 24.86%, up from 24.76% in August.

Rates on personal loans vary significantly according to credit score and loan tenure. If you’re curious about what kind of personal loan rates you might qualify for, you can use online tools like Credible to compare options from different private lenders.

All reliable marketplace lenders offer fixed rate loans at competitive rates. Because lenders use different methods to evaluate borrowers, it’s a good idea to request personal loan rates from multiple lenders so you can compare your options.

Current Personal Loan Rates by Credit Score

In October, the average pre-qualified rate selected by borrowers was:

12.97% for borrowers choosing a 3-year loan with a credit score of 780 or higher

30.43% for borrowers with credit scores less than 600 choosing a 5-year loan

Depending on factors like your credit score, the type of personal loan you are seeking and the loan repayment period, the interest rate may vary.

As shown in the chart above, a good credit score can mean a lower interest rate, and loans with fixed interest rates and longer repayment terms tend to have higher rates.

How to get a lower interest rate

Many factors affect the interest rate that a lender can offer you on a personal loan. But there are some steps you can take to increase your chances of getting a low interest rate. Here are some strategies to try.

increase credit score

Generally, people with higher credit scores qualify for lower interest rates. Steps that can help you Improve your credit score Over time include:

Pay bills on time: Payment history is the most important factor in your credit score. Pay all your bills due on time.

Payment history is the most important factor in your credit score. Pay all your bills due on time. Check your credit report: Check your credit report to make sure there are no errors. If you find errors, dispute them with the credit bureaus.

Check your credit report to make sure there are no errors. If you find errors, dispute them with the credit bureaus. Lower your credit utilization ratio: Paying off credit card debt can improve this important credit-scoring factor.

Paying off credit card debt can improve this important credit-scoring factor. Avoid opening new credit accounts: Apply for and open only the credit accounts you really need. Too many hard inquiries on your credit report in a short period of time can lower your credit score.

Choose a shorter loan tenure

Personal Loan Repayment Terms Can vary from one to several years. Generally, shorter terms come with lower interest rates, because the lender’s money is at risk for less time.

If your financial situation allows, applying for a shorter term can help you get a lower interest rate. Keep in mind that a shorter tenure doesn’t just benefit the lender – by choosing a shorter repayment tenure, you’ll have to pay less interest over the tenure of the loan.

Get a cosigner

If you have student loans you may be familiar with the concept of a co-signer. If your credit isn’t good enough to qualify for the best personal loan interest rates, finding a co-signer with good credit can help you get a lower interest rate.

Just remember, if you default on the loan, your co-signer will be responsible for repaying it. And co-signing for a loan can affect their credit score, too.

Compare rates from different lenders

Before applying for a personal loan, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare offers from several different lenders to get the lowest rates. Online lenders generally offer the most competitive rates – and can disburse your loan faster than a brick-and-mortar establishment.

But don’t worry, comparing rates and terms doesn’t have to be a time-consuming process.

Reliable makes it easy. Simply enter how much you want to borrow and you’ll be able to compare multiple lenders and choose the one that best suits you.

