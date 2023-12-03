Personal Finance: Gifting money in families leaves a lasting legacy

Gifting money to families has long been a way for people to empower loved ones – whether it’s ensuring younger family members get a good start in life or celebrating important life moments like buying a first home . Although these transactions are often similar to inheritance (since they are both about transferring property between family members), there are some important differences. Thus, they require careful planning and understanding from both the donor and the recipient.

While a legacy typically comes as a bittersweet windfall following the passing of a loved one, a monetary gift is an active, voluntary gesture during the lifetime of the donor. And just as the beneficiary of an inheritance must consider responsible use of their newfound assets and the potential tax implications, so too must both donors and gift recipients.

When are gifts appropriate?

Family wealth transfer is not just about numbers and assets; It’s about generational relationships and legacies. Therefore, an assessment of your unique situation is necessary to determine the right timing and approach for such a gift.

Is the donor financially healthy?

First consider the financial health of the donor. Is the desired gift coming from a place of abundance or surplus? Or could it put a strain on the donor’s retirement or current lifestyle plans? Is there any debt? No matter how noble the intentions, a financial gift does not need to jeopardize the well-being of the giver.

Are there any conditions?

A detailed inheritance in a trust may come with specific instructions or conditions. However, financial gifts generally do not occur within the lifetime of the donor. They are simply gifts with no strings attached. To maintain the integrity of the relationship, it is recommended to treat them only as gifts. If there are “conditions”, a situation where the giver attempts to exert control over the recipient, this can lead to an unhealthy relationship.

That being said, there are creative ways for donors to direct some gifts to specific purposes – like paying medical bills directly to a hospital, paying tuition directly to an educational institution, or to a college savings account. Writing a check.

Both parties can communicate openly to ensure that the gift does not create unintended burdens or misunderstandings. This clarity can go a long way in ensuring a lasting family bond.

Consider Technical Aspects

When it comes to gifting money or assets in families, there are several technical aspects that are important for tax purposes and overall financial planning.

Annual Gift Exemption: As of 2023, the Internal Revenue Service allows an individual to gift up to $17,000 to another person without reporting the transaction (or $34,000 from a married couple to an individual). And there’s no limit to the number of people you can gift that amount to. This isn’t just limited to monetary gifts – assets like vehicles, stocks or real estate also count towards this amount.

Choose a gift method

cash: The most straightforward way to give a gift is with cash. Whether it’s writing a personal check or sending funds directly to a bank account, this method is by far the most straightforward and simple method.

stock: Stocks provide another opportunity for gift giving. Instead of selling shares and potentially facing a tax bill, consider gifting them outright. When stock is transferred as a gift the recipient inherits the original purchase price. This means that tax implications arise only if the beneficiary decides to sell those shares.

Education expenditures: Education has long been a meaningful gift, and a 529 college savings plan offers a tax-efficient way to contribute to one’s educational future. The funds in a 529 plan grow without taxes, and when it comes time to pay for tuition, books, or other qualified education expenses, those withdrawals remain tax-free.

In all of these methods, the central principle remains the same – gift giving, whether of money, property or other forms, is best done as an act of generosity. It’s important to approach the process thoughtfully, ensuring that both the giver and the recipient truly benefit from the gesture.

It’s a lasting legacy

Financial gift giving is a practice built on a combination of goodwill and foresight. Whether you’re a giver eager to support your loved ones or a grateful recipient of help, it’s important to understand the bigger picture and broader implications. With proper planning, financial gifts can have a lasting positive impact for generations.

Hunter Yarbrough, CPA, CFP, is vice president and financial advisor at CapWealth. He is passionate about taking a holistic approach to personal finance, including investing, taxes, retirement, education, estate planning and insurance. For more information about Hunter and Capwealth, visit capwealthgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Nashville Tennessean: Personal Finance: Gifting money within families leaves a lasting legacy

