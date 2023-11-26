Personal finance coach issues stark warning about Christmas shopping this year

Christmas shopping is always a bit of a hassle for most of us, but with the current state of the economy, this year’s shopping season may seem downright challenging.

If you’re wondering how you’ll afford this year’s festivities, an online finance guru has a pretty simple solution – but not everyone will like it.

Personal Finance Coach is issuing a Christmas debt warning about holiday shopping this year.

Inflation has made the prospect of showering our loved ones with gifts this year downright daunting for most of us, with 40% of respondents in a recent survey saying they would cut back. But it seems unlikely that these cuts will actually materialize if last year’s predictions are anything to go by.

Holiday debt this past Christmas surged to the highest level in eight years despite last year’s almost equally punishing economy, and many consumers say they are more likely to use higher-risk debt for holiday gifts this year than they need to be. Making plans.

TikToker Wes (@honestpersonalfinance) on the app only has one thing to say about it: Don’t dare.

Finance coaches are urging people to refuse to participate in holiday gift giving if they are worried about being able to afford it.

“You don’t have to shop. You don’t have to buy anything,” Wes stressed in his video. “This time of year ruins more people’s finances than any other time of year. Don’t you dare be part of that statistic!”

He then said some difficult – but still infallible – truths. “No child remembers who gave them what gift last year,” he said. “If you’ve ever bought a gift for a child you know this is unquestionably true.”

He added, “Everything you ever buy will eventually turn into trash, just like your money.”

It’s a harsh way to think about Christmas gifts, but the data bears this out: A 2022 survey found that more than half of people get at least one Christmas gift they don’t want, which hurts holiday spending. adds more than $8.2 billion to the U.S. , That’s absurd.

Wes says that rushing into Christmas shopping is an alternative to ruining your finances – a bold claim that the data actually backs up.

The finance guru fell asleep to holiday shopping as a personal responsibility. “You’re complaining about the cost of living and your finances being ruined by inflation, yet do you have the courage to think you need to make a purchase?” He scolded.

Then, hard. But is he wrong? Prices for basically every category of holiday gifts have increased over the past year and people are so upset that a recent Morning Consult poll found that more than a third of Americans – including 39% of those who make $100,000 a year Or earn more than that – planning to use it. Buy Now, Pay Later” loan to purchase Christmas gifts.

These are loans from companies and apps like Klarna and Afterpay that come with predatory fees and exorbitant interest rates worse than many credit cards, especially if it turns out you can’t pay the bill.

All things considered, it’s hard to believe that many people, including high earners, are considering taking on so much risk for holiday gifts that most people forget, don’t want, and return. Don’t take it, or throw it away.

Instead, consider making Christmas about togetherness.

“Your materialism is ruining you,” Wes said, “Corporate America is tricking you into wasting your money and you’re taking their bait.” Even for high earners, his advice was to take the money they spend on gifts and invest it instead.

Even if it’s out of reach, he says, “Vacations don’t have to mean wasting money.” Aside from the number of people who hate receiving gifts in the first place, research has shown conclusively that people value experiences more than things anyway.

This trend is starting to impact the holidays too:

More than half of Americans say Christmas gift giving causes them stress — and it’s even worse for those who have children.

As someone who comes from a family that placed a $50 limit on Christmas gifts and a “for kids only” rule more than a decade ago, I can tell you from experience: You can breathe a sigh of relief. Will take it when you don’t have to worry. Your financial condition for the next three months is better than any waste that your family is going to bury under the tree next month.

As Vesey said in his video, “Nobody in your family deserves your money.” Stay together instead. Eat cookies, watch movies, sing songs, throw snowballs. The items under the tree will be forgotten practically as soon as they are opened. Other things last forever.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer covering pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.

