Personal finance app Monarch sees surge in users after news of Intuit shutting down Mint TechCrunch

Now that Intuit is shutting down its personal finance app Mint in January, some startups say they’re already seeing a surge in new customers.

One of these is Monarch Money, a subscription-based money manager app co-founded by Val Agostino, John Sutherland, and Ozzie Osman that aims to help customers create financial goals and create a path to achieving them. My colleague Mary Ann Azevedo reported on the company in 2021 when Monarch raised $4.8 million in seed funding.

“We’ve been seeing a doubling of users since the news broke and it’s all coming from this,” Osman said via email. The app’s Google Play store page shows more than 10,000 downloads over its lifetime, though Osman declined to be more specific on the exact number.

He responded that November 1 was “our biggest day in terms of new users” since launching the app in January 2021. This also included the time it went public from the waiting list and the various announcements that followed.

In a blog post following Intuit’s news, Monarch CEO Agostino called the moment “bittersweet.” That’s because there’s some history there: Agostino was the first product manager on the original team that built Mint. He led the product team through its acquisition by Intuit that closed in 2010.

Then Intuit bought Credit Karma in 2020. Agostino noted in his blog that Credit Karma has an “estimated user base of 130 million US users,” according to Bloomberg, up from Mint’s 3.6 million monthly active users reported in 2021. At the time of the Credit Karma purchase, my colleague Ingrid Lunden noted that when Credit Karma launched its financial planning tool in 2013, it drew direct comparisons to Mint.

Following the Credit Karma acquisition, Fast Company reported that Mint’s growth has slowed. Agostino made a similar observation in his blog post, writing that “If you’re Intuit, it doesn’t make sense to continue investing in both of these consumer platforms, so I’m not surprised they’re shutting down Mint.” And strengthening it.” Credit Karma.”

“When we started Monarch, my goal was to ‘fix’ many of the things I thought were broken in Mint,” Agostino told TechCrunch via email. “The biggest one was the business model. A free personal finance app is not a viable business due to the high costs required for financial data aggregation. Furthermore, users sign up for these apps with the hope of improving their financial lives. When an app is ad-supported, the needs of advertisers are prioritized over the needs of users, which ultimately defeats the entire purpose.

Meanwhile, when Intuit told customers earlier this week that Mint would be included in Credit Karma, customers took to Reddit and social media to ponder what they would do instead and ask for recommendations for other apps.

jes manno Responded to Intuit’s tweet “Okay, but can I transfer my data from Mint?” I don’t want to lose track of all my progress.

Agostino told TechCrunch that Monarch offers the ability to import Mint data so users can try Monarch and still “keep their financial history safe.”

and Shawn Adrian, co-founder of spending tracking app Cheddar, Tweeted He previously worked at a personal finance startup called Wesabe in 2008, and “found it really hard to compete with Mint.” TechCrunch spoke to Wesabe co-founder Mark Hedlund about this very topic in 2010.

Adrian said via direct message that “Intuit must be completely banking cash to see our biggest competitor, Mint, as a lazy side project. As said, we’ve seen beta signups since the news Have seen a huge influx of, so I’m thrilled.

Source: techcrunch.com