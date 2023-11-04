Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The Federal Trade Commission announced that personal finance app Brigitte has agreed to pay $18 million to resolve charges that it misled consumers with promises of free cash advances and tricked them into paying a $9.99 per month subscription. which they could not easily cancel.

According to the FTC’s complaint, Brigitte advertised that paying members could receive “instant” cash advances of up to $250 and that it would not charge late fees or interest on outstanding advances. But few customers, many of whom were living paycheck to paycheck, qualified for such advances and were charged 99 cents to complete the transaction. For those who did not pay the fee, their money was available up to three working days later.

The company, known as Bridge It, Inc. has agreed to end strategies that prevent customers from canceling monthly subscriptions and to stop deceptive marketing practices, the regulator said in Thursday’s announcement.

In a statement, Brigitte denied the allegations. “The FTC’s claims are factually incorrect, misunderstand our business, and go against everything we have worked so hard to build on behalf of our customers. …Nonetheless, we have decided to settle this matter with the FTC because it is in the best interest of our customers and employees to put this matter behind us.

According to its website, Brigitte has more than 4 million users and offers a variety of services, including credit building, identity theft protection, and expense tracking. This is one of many personal finance apps with cash advance features.

The FTC’s action comes at a time when many Americans are being affected by inflation. Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in September, driven mainly by housing and fuel costs. Consumers also have significant credit card debt, which is expected to exceed $1 trillion by the second quarter of 2023.

This is leading many consumers to turn to payday loans or other types of cash advances to strengthen their finances. According to Bankrate.com, an estimated 12 million Americans take out payday loans each year.

The FTC’s proposed settlement order requires court approval before the refund process can begin.

