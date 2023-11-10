transparency market research

Research & development of new products and increasing awareness about personal beauty and hygiene are expected to increase the market size of personal care devices during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , The global personal care devices market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. According to the report published by TMR, Valuation of US$27.2 billion Projected to market in 2031. By 2023, the demand for personal care devices is expected to cap at US$17.6 billion.

Consumer attitudes are changing with increasing consumer awareness about personal grooming and hygiene. Consumers are emphasizing on grooming routines and maintaining good personal hygiene, which is driving revenue in the personal care devices market.

Social media and digital platforms are increasingly influencing consumers’ perceptions of personal beauty. Social media influencers, beauty bloggers and online tutorials influence beauty trends.

Increased exposure to new grooming techniques and styles is driving consumers to invest in personal care tools. Thus, the expansion of the personal care devices market is driven by the desire to emulate the beauty habits of their favorite influencers.

Rising disposable income and increasing consumer spending on personal care devices for grooming and beauty purposes are driving the demand in the market. Products with intelligent features, ergonomic designs and energy-efficient technologies were gaining popularity.

The increasing population of aging people, especially in developed regions, has increased the demand for anti-aging and skin care products. Personal care devices designed for skin care, such as facial cleansers, were gaining popularity.

Key Findings from the Market Study

By 2022, personal care devices market worth US$16.7 billion

Based on type, the shaving and hair removal equipment segment dominated the global personal care equipment market during the forecast period.

According to the end user, the female segment has higher revenues in the market.

personal care equipment market: Major Trends and Opportunistic Limitations

Most companies in the global personal care devices industry are investing in R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio.

The increase in integration of precision engineering and ergonomic design into products is driving the growth of the personal care devices market.

Personal Care Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031 as per personal care equipment market forecast. The presence of key vendors and increase in focus on personal care are driving the market dynamics of the region. Increase in awareness about hygiene and beauty and increase in investment in R&D of advanced and technologically driven beauty devices are also contributing to the growth of the market.

North America had a mature personal care device market, with high penetration of products such as electric shavers, hairdryers, and electric toothbrushes. The men’s grooming segment was growing, increasing the demand for grooming products designed for men. Consumers in North America witnessed rapid adoption of technologically advanced personal care devices with features such as smart connectivity and innovative designs.

Major developments in personal care equipment market

Philips is a well-known Dutch multinational conglomerate that produces a wide range of personal care appliances including electric shavers, toothbrushes, hair dryers and others. They have a strong presence in the market and are known for their innovative and high quality products.

Procter & Gamble P&G is a global consumer goods company that owns popular personal care brands such as Gillette and Braun. They manufacture a variety of beauty and personal care devices, such as electric razors and hair care products.

Conair Corporation is a US-based company known for its hair care and beauty devices. They offer a variety of products including hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners.

competitive landscape

The companies provide user-friendly, ergonomic, innovative approaches that promote overall aesthetic quality. These tools reduce time and enable people to get a grip on their decorating habits. Thus, R&D of new products is expected to increase the personal care devices market share of vendors during the forecast period. These advancements enhance the functionality and efficiency of products and meet the growing needs and preferences of consumers.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Procter & Gamble

wahl clipper

Panasonic Corporation

Conair Corporation

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

GROUP SEB

Andes Company

Havells India Limited

Helen of Troy

Personal Care Devices Market – Key Segments

hair styling tools Hair-dryer electronic hair brush

paddle brush

round brush

oral care tools

electric toothbrush

electric flossers

electric tongue cleaner

facial cleanser

facial massagers and creamers

facial steamer

Others (Ultrasonic Pore Extractors and Serum Infusers, Microneedles, etc.)

Hair growth simulator/scalp massager

foot and leg massagers

electric body massager

muscle massage guns

Others (eye and palm massagers, etc.)

Company Owned Websites

e-commerce websites

Area

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

