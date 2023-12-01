SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — sustainable system (BSE: Persistent) and (NSE: Persistent), a global digital engineering and enterprise modernization leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with four experienced industry leaders. These leaders bring unique skills to contribute to unleashing the full potential of the company’s customer impact.

Ayon Banerjee Joined earlier this quarter as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. He brings rich technology experience, combining a unique blend of operational expertise with consulting heritage. Aion will be responsible for shaping and executing Persistent’s corporate strategy. Additionally, he will lead non-linear growth, including growth through M&A, investments, private equity channels, and larger deals that will fuel Persistent’s next phase of expansion. In his most recent role as Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Aion worked closely with numerous IT and engineering services clients globally on strategy formulation and growth acceleration.

Dhanashree Bhatt Joins Persistent today as Chief Operating Officer. She will lead IT, Administration and Facilities, Learning and Development, Enterprise Risk Management, ESG and Delivery Excellence. She brings diverse experience from multiple leadership roles at Tech Mahindra over the past two decades. In his last role, he served as Chief Delivery Officer of the Communications, Media and Telecommunications (CMT) Group. Dhanashree advocates for women in technology, DEI and girls’ education. Dhanashree’s service delivery rigor combined with her deep operational experience will further strengthen Persistent’s service delivery.

Rajeev Sodhi Joined Persistent last quarter as Senior Vice President – ​​Hyperscaler Business and Strategic Alliances. In his role, he will be responsible for growing global GTM with leading hyperscalers and enhancing Persistent’s position as the preferred ecosystem partner while working with leading technology providers globally. Rajeev has extensive experience at Microsoft, where for over 16 years, he directed initiatives in global market strategy, ecosystem alliances and corporate transformation, in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft India. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer at GoDaddy India, where he played a key role in the company’s establishment and growth in India and Australia.

Sumit Arora Joins as Senior Vice President responsible for establishing and operating the consulting practice. He comes to Persistent with extensive experience in consulting and technology services. He will play a key role in helping clients develop strategies to modernize core business operations, with an emphasis on enhancing customer experience and digital capabilities. Sumit joins Persistent from Wells Fargo, where he was Senior Vice President – ​​Enterprise Payments Strategy and Planning.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

“As we enter this year, we proudly surpass the $1 billion milestone, a testament to our unwavering customer focus, strategic technology investments and exceptional leadership. The addition of four outstanding leaders strengthens our team and “has strengthened our commitment to our customers, partners, shareholders, and employees. I am thrilled to welcome him as we continue to explore and expand our growth horizons.”

With more than 22,800 employees across 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company providing digital engineering and enterprise modernization. As a partner of the UN Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, as well as taking actions that advance social goals. According to Brand Finance, Persistent is the fastest growing Indian IT services brand, with growth of 268% since 2020.

