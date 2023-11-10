Perrigo announces cash tender offer for notes

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of consumer self-care products, today announced that Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, its wholly owned finance company Is. The Subsidiary (the “Issuer”) launched a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase in principal amount its 3.900% senior notes (CUSIP/ISIN No. 714295 AC6 / US714295AC63) (the “Notes”) due 2024. Up to $300,000,000.

Perrigo Company. (PRNewsPhoto/Perrigo Company PLC)

To finance the Tender Offer, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, is seeking to borrow, subject to market and other conditions, an incremental term loan of $300,000,000 under its existing senior secured credit facilities (the “Proposed Financing”). Still working. The net proceeds of the proposed financing, together with cash on hand and/or other sources of liquidity, are expected to be used to repay the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and to pay all related fees and expenses. The company is considering taking these steps to enhance financial flexibility, meet near-term debt commitments and support its strategic plans. Prior to the maturity of the Notes, the Issuer intends to use cash on hand to repay the Notes that remain outstanding following the termination of the tender offer.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) dated November 10, 2023, which is being sent to all registered holders of the Notes (collectively, the “Holders”). Some of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are summarized below:

title of

Security Issuer CUSIP

/ISIN Number(1) principal

outstanding amount tender cap tender offer

thoughts(2)(3) Quick

Tender Premium(2) Total

thoughts(2)(3) 3.900% senior notes

Due 2024 Perrigo Finance

unlimited company 714295 ac6/

us714295ac63 $700,000,000 $300,000,000 $953.75 $30.00 $983.75

(1) No representation is made regarding the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN numbers listed in this press.

Release, offer to buy or printed on notes. These are provided only for the convenience of note holders. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. (3) Excludes accrued interest, which will be paid in addition to the tender offer consideration or total consideration, as applicable.

Holders of the Notes will be validly tendered and will not be validly redeemed for their Notes on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2023, unless extended (such date and time , which may be extended to, “Date to be eligible to receive initial tender total consideration”). Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes after the Initial Tender Date and on or before the Expiry Date (as defined below) will only be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration, which is the Initial Tender Premium. is equal to the total consideration. As stated in the above table. In addition to the applicable consideration, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest up to and including the date on which the Tender Offer is settled. The Issuer reserves the right, following the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiry Date, to accept for purchase and payment, or to purchase and pay for, any Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Date, but valid Not there. Withdrawn on or before the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined below), subject to the Tender Limit. Even if the Issuer elects to use Early Settlement for any outstanding Notes that were validly tendered on or before the Expiry Date and were not validly withdrawn (and on any Early Settlement Date previously purchased or not paid for), and those accepted for payment and purchase, the settlement date is expected to be December 15, 2023.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 12, 2023, unless extended (such date and time, which may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). As described in the Offer to Purchase, Notes validly tendered may be validly withdrawn at any time on or before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 28, 2023, until Not be extended (“Withdrawal Deadline”) or otherwise required by law.

The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions set out in the Purchase Offer, including, inter alia, the closing and funding of the proposed financing on terms reasonably satisfactory to the Company (“Financial Conditions”). There can be no assurance that financial conditions will be satisfied. The Issuer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions of the tender offer with respect to the Notes. The tender offer is not based on any minimum amount of notes.

If any Notes are validly tendered and the principal amount of such Tender Notes exceeds the Tender Limit set out in the above table, any principal amount of Notes is accepted and purchased for payment subject to the terms of the Tender Offer. Is. , subject to the tender limit, will be prorated based on the principal amount of notes validly tendered.

Any Note which is validly tendered on or before the Initial Tender Date (and is not validly withdrawn on or before the Withdrawal Deadline) shall be treated as any Note validly tendered after the Initial Tender Date. Priority will also be given to the note. Accordingly, if the principal amount of any Notes validly tendered on or before the Initial Tender Date (and not validly withdrawn on or before the Withdrawal Deadline) is equal to or exceeds the Tender Cap, then No notes validly presented after the initial tender date will be tendered. Accepted for purchase.

The Issuer’s obligations to accept any Notes tendered and to pay the applicable consideration therefor are set forth solely in the Purchase Offer. This press release is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is made solely by and in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Offer, and the information contained in this press release is qualified by reference to the Purchase Offer. Subject to applicable law, the Issuer may amend, extend, waive the terms or terminate the Tender Offer.

JPMorgan Securities LLC is the dealer manager for the tender offer. Persons with questions regarding the tender offer should contact JPMorgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4087 (collect). Requests for copies of the Purchase Proposal Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Proposal should be sent to DF King & Company, Inc. should be referred to (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (800) 290-6432. (toll-free) or email [email protected].

About Perrigo

The Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of consumer self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that advance personal wellness by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat the conditions that cause them. Increases the risks that can occur themselves. -Managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of the Company and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to differ from those expressed. Can happen. or implied by any forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance and statements regarding the timing and terms of the tender offer and the proposed financing and payment with cash in the 2024 Notes. Statement regarding any intention of. What remains outstanding after the expiration of the tender offer is a forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements are defined as “may,” “will,” “might,” “will,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “forecast,” “plan,” “anticipate.” ,” can be identified by terminology such as. ” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Although the Company believes that these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only forecasts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important Factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ending April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023, as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new be a result of. information, future events, or otherwise.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-announces-cash-tender-offer-for-notes-301984807.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company PLC

Source: www.bing.com