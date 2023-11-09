Perpetual Income 365 Review – New Income System launched – Product Review by Rick Finn

The Perpetual Income 365 program is designed to help you generate income. It was created by Shawn Josiah who got into contact with the special algorithm used by this online marketing tool.

Perpetual Income 365 Review

New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What is the Perpetual Income 365 program?

The Perpetual Income 365 program is designed to help you generate income. It was created by Shawn Josiah, a developer who once worked at Netflix, where he first got into contact with the special algorithm used by the online marketing tool. To what extent this story – which is also told in a video on the official website – is true cannot be verified.

However, the fact is that Perpetual Income 365 is an affiliate marketing package. It is supposed to be characterised by its simplicity, which is achieved by means of a step-by-step guide. Thus, Perpetual Income 365 consists of the following parts:

two ready-made squeeze pages of your choice

Web hosting for these two websites

an e-mail follow-up sequence (for 31 days)

a guide for solo ad traffic

According to the inventor, this is a tool that can help create great wealth – if it is used consistently.

Who is the Perpetual Income 365 suitable for?

Already in the video on the start page of the online marketing program, inventor Shawn Josiah specifically addresses his target group – namely people who:

are tired of working in a job they hate

feeling trapped in the so-called hamster wheel

who fear the next recession and therefore already want to earn a lot of money for bad times

see your job in danger and long for a second (more secure) foothold

In general, Perpetual Income 365 is thus aimed at people who want to generate a (second) income – and preferably online.

The prerequisites for this are of course a computer or laptop – although a smartphone or tablet may also suffice under certain circumstances -, an Internet connection and the desire to learn something new, as well as motivation and the willingness to invest some of their free time.

Technical knowledge is not required according to the provider. This means that even lay people who have had little or no previous contact with affiliate marketing can generate a respectable income with Perpetual Income 365. At least that is what Shawn Josiah promises in his video. Click here to discover the current discount!

What about the time required?

Perpetual Income 365 is designed for people who have little time to generate a (passive) income during the day through work, family and social events. In the first 31 days, the daily email follow-up sequences require a little more time than in the following months, but you don’t have to take a holiday.

Perpetual Income 365 program explained

If you opt for Perpetual Income 365, you will receive two pre-designed squeeze pages, web hosting of these pages, a 31-day email follow-up sequence, and instructions for solo ad traffic.

The two squeeze pages are websites with their own URL where visitors to the site can sign up. By signing up, you will receive their email address and can use it for your email campaign. The site visitor, on the other hand, will be redirected to the PI365 Revenue Generation Program page and will have the opportunity to purchase Perpetual Income 365. If they invest their money, you will receive 50 percent commission.

The web hosting is necessary for your pages to go online. More precisely, web hosting is a space on a server that is available to your site.

The e-mail follow-up sequence is sent to you for 31 days. This is an email campaign from the person whose website brought you to Perpetual Income 365.

Solo ad traffic instructions are required to enable you to bring people to your site. After all, you can only earn commissions when people come to your site and sign up – which is impossible without advertising.

What is the Perpetual Income 365 process?

At the very beginning of course a registration is necessary. This is done at ClickBank, the affiliate network you will use as part of the affiliate program. You will also need to register with GetResponse, an email marketing service. All this is done with instructions, of course.

Once the registration is done on both platforms, you can connect them to your PI365-Squeeze page with one click and you will receive the page URL, which you can then promote.

The goal of this squeeze page is to collect as much contact information – such as email addresses – as possible from people who are interested in your product. In this way, you build up a permanent email list that can later serve as the basis for your email marketing campaigns. People who come to your site are also called traffic. The people who also provide their contact details afterwards are leads.

You have to pay the costs for the traffic. Perpetual Income 365 recommends several solo ad traffic services. They cost between $40 and $100 per 100 visits.

The purpose behind your squeeze page is for a visitor to sign up and then be automatically redirected to the Perpetual Income 365 sell page. When your lead makes a purchase, you automatically receive 50 percent of it as commission. At the same time, the lead that became a buyer will immediately receive your email campaign, which you manage through your GetResponse account. The new PI365 user will receive your e-mails for the next 31 days – unless he/she unsubscribes otherwise. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the product?

Pros

good entry into affiliate marketing

no previous knowledge necessary

easily understandable

has potential (if the right products are selected)

Fast support via e-mail

Facebook Group

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

it is mandatory to use it in the context of the GetResponse program

the costs are rather confusing at the beginning

Generating income is only possible with discipline and work

What does the Perpetual Income 365 income plan look like?

How much money you will ultimately earn with PI365 depends heavily on you. According to the provider, he himself was able to earn more than 500,000 US dollars within one year. However, this is only possible if enough people sign up on your squeeze page and then buy PI365 to generate income.

In order to get as many people as possible on your site, you need to invest in solo ad traffic – so you have some expenses before you start earning money. But with the right strategy you can recoup these expenses – at least that’s what the inventor says.

Are there unique Perpetual Income 365 features?

According to Shawn Josiah, Perpetual Income 365 is a tool whose strategy is completely unknown. So few people would use it. This small number of users should help to generate greater sales and thus profits. However, there are already many similar programs on the market. Thus the advertised uniqueness is more appearance than reality.

But what is really unique about exactly this system: It is ideal for beginners, eg. for people who have never dealt with affiliate marketing before. The reason for this is that every step is predetermined by Perpetual Income 365. This means that you can learn in practice and earn your first money with a little effort.

Perpetual Income 365 Quality Features

The quality of Perpetual Income 365 is backed by a 60-day money back guarantee. This means that you can cancel Perpetual Income 365 even two months after the start if the software does not suit you.

Perpetual Income 365 reviews

Opinions differ widely on the PI365 income generation system. Some – including CyberCashWorldWide and One More Cup Of Coffee – claim that this is a solution that already exists in a similar form in many places. In a way, this may be true, although most other affiliate solutions are only slightly or not at all suitable for newcomers. Vents magazine, on the other hand, considers PI365 to be a software that is “incredibly useful and helps you run your business efficiently and almost easily”. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I buy Perpetual Income 365?

You can buy the online marketing software from the Perpetual Income 365 website, which can be accessed through squeeze pages from other PI365 users, or simply directly. Click here to watch an introductory video that gives you some basic information about Perpetual Income 365. Afterwards you can enter your name and e-mail address. You will then be redirected to the payment area of PI365 and can then generate your first income. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Attachment