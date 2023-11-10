Perovskite solar cells double as windows and walls

Last August, Panasonic Holdings began testing and demonstrating a prototype version of its perovskite photovoltaic material. The prototype is in the form of a semi-transparent glass balustrade panel on the balcony of a model house south of Tokyo. Each panel measures about a meter in height and about 4 meters in width, one of the ways Panasonic is looking to enter the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) business.

Sandwiching the perovskite between the glass means it can serve as the building’s actual facades and walls, as well as for on-site use or export to the grid, says Yukihiro Kaneko, general manager of Panasonic’s Applied Materials and Technology Center. Can also generate electricity for. He further said that Panasonic can change the level of transparency of the material during the manufacturing process according to customer requirements, which could make it suitable for use as windows.

“With respect to perovskite transparency, what is making the difference is the value of the band gap,” says Stefan de Wolf, an engineering professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia. “For silicon of a typical thickness (100 to 150 microns), it will absorb all available visible photons at 1.2 electron-volts. For perovskite, the band gap is typically at least 1.5 eV, allowing transmission of the red part of the spectrum. Additionally, perovskite can be printed in patterns, allowing it to act as a neutral-density filter. [for color management],

Panasonic says it can vary the degree of transparency in its perovskite to meet customer needs. Panasonic Holdings

But given the linear relationship that exists between the transparency rate and the conversion efficiency of perovskite panels, there is a downside. For example, if 50 percent transparency is required in a panel that has an energy conversion efficiency of 20 percent, the conversion energy efficiency will actually drop to 10 percent.

The term perovskite refers to a family of compounds, and when used in solar cells, the materials are called perovskites due to their structural similarity to a mineral called perovskite, discovered in Russia in 1839. Panasonic has developed its own version of the material with Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). In 2020, Panasonic achieved a record 17.9 percent conversion efficiency for large-size perovskite panels.

While silicon is commonly used for solar panels today, perovskite has several advantages, including simple fabrication methods, low production costs, flexible design capabilities, the potential for high energy conversion efficiency, and no need for rare earth metals. But it also has some drawbacks, notably that the material will break down when exposed to heat, moisture or snow – in other words, Panasonic’s BiPV products will have to constantly withstand those conditions.

To combat this, Panasonic uses two methods to protect its BiPV devices from the weather.

“On the material side, we developed a stronger material by doping the perovskite with certain atoms such as cesium and rubidium,” says Kaneko. The results of the research that led to this development, as well as achieving an energy conversion efficiency rate of 20.8 percent, were published on 11 January 2019 advanced Materials.

“And as well as achieving high thermal stability, architectural glass is completely sealed and protects the perovskite from moisture and air,” Kaneko says. “The double glass also gives rigidity to the panels.”

This computer-rendered illustration shows what an office building would look like using Panasonic’s solar panels for an exterior wall. Panasonic Holdings

To make solar panels, Panasonic uses a combination of optical laser inscribing and inkjet printing to create perovskite voltaic circuitry. On a sheet of glass, a laser first marks the pattern for a transparent conductive oxide layer, which the inkjet printer then lays down. Next, an electron transport layer is imprinted, and the electron transport material is placed underneath. This is followed by the perovskite layer, and then the material for the hole transport layer, and so on until the solar cell circuit is complete and the second glass sheet is attached and sealed.

“This process method enables us to be flexible in terms of panel size, transparency and design,” says Kaneko.

Kaneko says Panasonic is receiving feedback from potential customers regarding the balustrade prototype panels, and requests to test different sized panels. Starting next April, Panasonic will launch a pilot production line for 1-meter by 1.8-meter panels, with the possibility of upgrading the materials and design based on feedback from the company’s ongoing testing. Ultimately, they estimate they will be able to produce panels as large as 1.8 meters by 4 meters.

The company’s strategy is to avoid direct competition with Chinese manufacturers of silicon and perovskite panels, which have no competition when it comes to producing standard-sized panels at low costs. Instead, “in the BIPV business, different buildings require different sized windows and walls,” Kaneko says. “Our flexible inkjet production method means we can customize our solar panels to meet such requirements.”

“BiPV is an attractive market and could be a worthwhile entry point for perovskite technologies and PV in general,” says Wolf. “These technologies can also be used to prevent heat from entering a building, reducing air conditioning requirements. And because perovskite can be printed, it offers possibilities for combining performance with aesthetics.

Panasonic plans to commercialize its BiPV products within five years, at which time the company expects its perovskite solar cells to have an energy conversion rate of about 20 percent.

