Perkiomen Valley School Board candidate's statements don't match financial reports

Recent campaign finance reports have called into question answers given by four Perkiomen Valley School Board candidates about whether their campaigns were receiving money from outside political action committees.

Four of the five candidates running on the Republican ballot line for Perkiomen Valley School Board filled out the Mercury’s online candidate questionnaire, which included a question about PAC funding, and those answers were published verbatim.

rus larson

Those four candidates — Russ Larson, Jay Cohen, Kim Mars and Matthew Dorr — all answered that question by writing this way: “My campaign received funding only from parents/voters in the community and had no PAC contributions ,” was part of Larson’s reply.

“My ticket has its own PAC and I have not received financial contributions from any outside PAC,” Dorr wrote.

kim mars

“I have not received contributions from outside the PAC,” Mars wrote.

“Other than our own PAC (Vote 5 for PV), we have not received any contributions or funding from any PAC,” Cohen wrote.

Matthew Dorr

(A fifth member of the “Vote 5 for PV” team, Heidi Brown, did not respond to the questionnaire.)

But the most recent campaign finance forms posted on The Montgomery County Voter Services website tell a different story.

According to the most recent filing for the “Vote 5 for PV” political action committee, $2,500 was contributed in August by the Pennsylvania Future Fund.

This page from the Vote for 5 Political Action Committee’s latest campaign finance report shows that $2,500 was contributed in August by the Pennsylvania Future Fund. (Image via Montgomery County Voter Services Office)

According to its website, “Pennsylvania Future Fund is a pro-growth political action committee focused and committed to improving and maintaining Republican majorities in the Pennsylvania legislature and courts throughout the Commonwealth. Its members are men and women from across the Commonwealth. The Future Fund is diverse in nature and active in the political process. These members have enabled us to consistently rank in the top ten PACs in Pennsylvania since 2001.

“First-time candidates and elected officials have relied on the support of the Pennsylvania Future Fund for many years. This support goes far beyond political contributions,” the website continues. “This ranges from financial donations and purchasing campaign materials to providing support to staff and district voting.”

The Chairman of the Board of the Pennsylvania Future Fund is Robert Asher, a prominent figure in Pennsylvania Republican politics and former Chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Robert Asher (MediaNews Group file photo)

According to his profile on the website, Usher is “Co-Chairman of the Board of Usher Chocolates, a fourth-generation family candy business founded in Philadelphia in 1892. He serves on the board of Visit Philly and has served on the board for Delaware River Port Authority. He has been recognized for his public service by the Montgomery County ARC, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Union League of Philadelphia.

That website profile does not mention that he also spent a year in federal prison after being convicted of perjury, fraud, conspiracy and bribery in connection with a state contract award in 1987, while he was a member of the Pennsylvania Republican Committee. Was the president. His case attracted national attention when his co-defendant, Pennsylvania State Treasurer Bud Dwyer, committed suicide on television just before his sentencing.

Asher has also been a central figure in the controversies that have plagued the Montgomery County Republican Committee for years, including the candidacy of John Fox, Mario Mele, and the long-running dispute with former district attorney and county commissioner Bruce Castor .

All four Vote for 5 candidates were contacted by The Mercury and asked to explain the apparent contradiction between their statements and campaign finance reports.

Jordan Cohen (submitted photo)

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Cohen was the only candidate to respond. He wrote simply: “Jason Saylor (Vote5 for PV) runs the PAC and none of the candidates are involved in that process.”

When contacted for comment, Saylor, who is president of the Perkiomen Valley School Board but is not running in this election, replied, “V5 PAC endorsed 5 candidates in the PV election. These candidates are Was not connected to how the PAC was run or how I raised money for the PAC.

Perkiomen Valley School Board President Jason Saylor (MediaNews Group file photo)

He also confirmed that this response to a reporter asking for clarification is accurate: “When he answered our paper’s questionnaire saying he didn’t receive any PAC money other than your V5 PAC, he was speaking for himself . Your PAC received $2,500 from the PA Future Fund, which V5 PAC used to support its candidacy.

However, no separate individual campaign finance reports for Doerr, Cohen, Larson or Mars have been posted on the Montgomery County Voters Services website, suggesting that support from Vote for 5 PACs was the only financial support their campaigns received. Might be possible.

Four candidates running on the Democratic ballot line – Robert Liggett, Laura White, Todd McKinney and Wade Weston – also responded to The Mercury’s candidate questionnaire.

However, in their responses, all four acknowledged receiving contributions from outside PACs, including the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the statewide chapter of the local teachers union.

This page from the Friends of PV Forward political action committee’s most recent campaign finance report shows contributions from several political action committees, including $2,500 from PSEA, the state teachers union. (Image via Montgomery County Voter Services Office)

The most recent campaign finance report for the Democratic candidates’ PAC – Friends of PV Forward – has not yet been posted on the Montgomery County website, however, candidate Robert Liggett provided it to The Mercury for inspection and noted that this team Has been posted on Facebook. site.

In addition to contributions from local PACs, such as “Friends of Joe Webster,” “Friends of Trappe” and “Skippack Democrats”, the Friends of PV Forward PAC received $2,500 from the state teachers union, the same amount that their opponents received from Pennsylvania Future. Was found. Fund” in the same reporting period.

Laura White (submitted photo)

“My campaign, PV Forward, and our PAC – Friends of PV Forward – have received support from individuals and groups that align with our values, ethics, and goals for governance. In some cases that support also has monetary support attached to it,” White wrote in response to a Mercury questionnaire.

She even went so far as to list some of them: “All of our funding is public and transparent through normal campaign finance rules and practice. We are endorsed by: Representative Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, State Representative Joe Webster, D-150th District, State Representative Matt Bradford, D-70th District, Collegeville Democrats, Montgomery County Area 4 Democrats, Montgomery County Area 15 Democrats, PSEA-PACE, Perkiomen Valley Education Association, Skippack Democrats, Trappe Democrats. We have also received individual financial contributions from friends, family and community members,” White wrote.

Robert Liggett (submitted photo)

Asked for comment, Liggett said, “It’s interesting the way they tried to portray their fundraising efforts as coming from voters and residents and not from any political action committees, so they Trying to differentiate between your and our fundraising. As I’ve said before, I’m proud of our efforts to raise funds. I am grateful for the support the community has shown us and pleased that political action committees aligned with our values ​​have seen fit to support our campaign. I’m pleased that our support comes from donors both small and large, we have a broad spectrum of donors.”

