Perfect storm sets up disaster bonds for record returns this year as investors price out climate costs

According to the Swiss Re Cat Bond Price Return Index, year-to-date returns are coming in at 16.5%.

It’s been a tough few months for the bond market as Treasuries have been hit by persistent inflation, a rising federal deficit and a decline in debt.

But catastrophe bonds, or cat bonds, have enjoyed a perfect storm of conditions that are leading to a banner year.

“It appears that if things go the way we think they might go, you could see record returns for cat bonds this year,” Emmanuel Modu, managing director of insurance credit rating agency AM Best, told Insider. Are.”

So why are cat bonds so attractive now?

This is partly because CAT bonds promise higher returns in the event of a natural disaster. Not there. Happen. However, if said disaster occurs, the issuer uses investors’ money to help pay claims.

While there have been 24 climate disaster events in the US this year, each causing more than $1 billion in damages, many have not been severe enough to trigger payments. The year-to-date total return is hitting a new high, hitting 16.5%, according to the Swiss Re CAT bond price return index, unless a disaster occurs in the next few months.

Furthermore, cat bonds are largely insulated from other market-moving forces – such as virus outbreaks, bank failures, or wars – and fluctuations in price do not always mean fluctuations in yield.

The second reason is that the money invested in CAT bonds goes to the treasury. And as US yields are rising, returns on CAT bonds are also rising.

Cat bond yields are also rising as investors demand higher risk premiums for the increased frequency of severe hurricanes and wildfires over the past several years, according to a Moody’s note last month.

Why do investors buy CAT bonds?

Insurers and reinsurers often issue cat bonds to indemnify themselves against risk. As climate threats grow, CAT bond issuance this year reached $10.3 billion by mid-August, up from $10 billion for all of 2022, according to Moody’s. The market is on track to hit a record high of $13.9 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cat bonds’ loss multiplier, or the amount of money you can make versus the amount of money you can lose, has become more attractive to investors.

“The loss multiplier has more than doubled since 2021, which is really a huge thing,” Modu said.

Many investors are hedge funds, pension funds, and other institutional investors. And they’re looking for assets that don’t conform to the broader market.

“Interest rate fluctuations don’t cause hurricanes,” Jeff Mohrenweiser, senior director at the Fitch ratings agency, told Insider. “So they are somewhat independent and that is attractive to investors because now they can put some non-correlated or diversified exposure into their portfolio.”

Of course, CAT bonds are generally considered junk bonds, pointing out that they are below investment grade because the probability of default is much higher than that of investment-grade bonds.

But Modu thinks investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of climate change on returns in the broader insurance-linked securities market.

“So, to avoid this, some investors are effectively moving towards quality,” he said. “And quality cat bonding.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com