Pérez, Ibargüén show generous cultural philanthropy that others should emulate in Miami Opinion

In the early 1980s, as Director of Information for the City of Miami, I helped Mayor Maurice Ferre promote Miami as an international business and cultural center at a time when the city was considered “Paradise Lost.” By Time Magazine. Around that time, urban planner Jorge Pérez, who was born in Argentina of Cuban parents, worked as director of economic development in the Miami city government. Like Ferré did, Pérez envisioned how he would transform Miami into a global city. Few would have predicted that he would become one of the country’s most successful billionaire developers and philanthropists.

In the 1990s, Miami Art Museum (MAM) directors Suzanne Delehanty and Terry Riley and its board struggled to raise funds to build a world-class facility that would house its growing collection and art exhibitions. Some influential art collectors condemned this effort for reasons I never understood. As did other trustees, I defended the museum to generate support for the project.

Many art collectors and philanthropists donated to the MAM, but our dream finally came true when George Pérez donated $40 million in artworks and cash to the museum. Ten years ago, against so many obstacles, the new building of the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) was inaugurated and is now led by Franklin Sirmons, one of the country’s top museum directors.

Since that time Pérez, his wife, Darlene, and their children have donated millions in artworks and cash to PAMM and other cultural initiatives. On November 11, PAMM’s Art of the Party will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the museum’s waterfront building and pay tribute to Pérez for his extraordinary contributions. Thanks to several cultural philanthropists, tickets for the gala event sold out and will raise $2.3 million.

Puerto Rico-born and Cuban-born Alberto Ibargüén became president of the Knight Foundation 18 years ago and will retire this year. He led the transformation of the Knight brothers’ legacy into a new era by investing $2.3 billion to support journalism, the arts, economic development and research initiatives. “Normalizing the arts” became a priority at Knight’s headquarters in Miami, and the foundation invested $210 million in arts organizations and projects.

The leadership of Pérez and Ibargüén is a wonderful study of cultural philanthropy and great examples of what immigrants contribute to the United States.

Cultural philanthropists have led the transformation of Miami into a global artistic hub. Art Basel and other fairs, museums, and private art venues run by philanthropists such as Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz have placed the city prominently on the international art stage. Major philanthropists support musical, ballet and theater performances presented by major organizations including the Arsht Center, Florida Grand Opera, New World Symphony and Miami City Ballet. Miami Dade College’s internationally recognized Miami Film Festival and Miami Book Fair are also sponsored by donors.

Under-supported cultural groups survive because of heroic staff and volunteers. They serve underserved audiences such as senior citizens and residents with limited resources. Often, major philanthropists are not familiar with their work or do not consider it relevant or “good”. However, they reach hundreds of thousands of art lovers with quality productions, for example, Martí Productions’s Zarzuelas, CCMiami Microtheater’s plays by local authors, the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater program, the Miami Symphony Orchestra’s concerts, the Hispanic Cultural Center’s International Ballet Festival, shows of works by local playwrights at the Actors’ Playhouse, Teatro Avante’s International Hispanic Theater Festival, and the University of Miami’s Cuban Heritage Collection oral history interviews.

Cultural content, whether produced by large or small organizations, enhances our quality of life and creates educational and economic opportunities for residents. But we need many more people to engage in cultural philanthropy.

Philanthropic leaders donate millions to hospitals and health organizations, children’s charities, universities, and large cultural organizations. They should also donate generously to the underrated groups that provide the spark of cultural activity that characterizes this city.

Ada Levitan founded Artemisiami in 1995. It supports and promotes Hispanic artists and cultural organizations. She is a board director of US Century Bank.

