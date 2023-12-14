Per capita revenue increased due to winning government contracts

Capita announces plans to cut 900 jobs in November amid cost-cutting drive

Per capita revenue increased in 2023 as the government contractor continued to recover from a cyberattack on its business earlier in the year.

The company’s revenue rose 2.1 per cent in the 11 months to November, while total contract value reached £2.89 billion, up 47 per cent amid a ‘significant improvement in win rates’.

Last month, Capita, which manages the BBC license fee, said it was axing around 900 jobs as part of a cost-cutting plan to boost margins.

Turnaround expert: John Lewis is chief executive of Capita

Capita said on Thursday it would result in extraordinary redundancy costs of £27 million, with ‘the majority of the cash impact of the redundancies expected to fall in Q1 2024’.

The group is accelerating its cost-cutting drive.

Capita expects mid-single-digit revenue growth, doubling operating margins and positive free cash flow in the medium term.

The group said: ‘Key wins over this period include the renewal with Virgin Media O2 and the recruitment partnership project with the British Army and the extended scope of working with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education, which will start in 2024.’

It said: ‘New clients include the Civil Service Pension Scheme starting in 2025, the City of London Police starting in the second quarter of 2024 and Symantec which has now started.’

Capita chief executive John Lewis said: ‘We continue to make good progress against our key priorities and deliver on our medium-term guidance of mid-single digit revenue growth, doubling our operating margin and delivering positive free cash flow. Remaining on track.

‘We have strong customer relationships as demonstrated by our material growth in TCV and continued strong CNPS scores.

‘Capita is a growing business with a materially strong balance sheet, reflecting reduced financial debt and pension losses.’

Lewis joined as chief executive in late 2017 when Capita was struggling with persistent profit warnings, heavy debt and departure from the FTSE 100.

During his tenure, the turnaround specialist has overseen thousands of job cuts, the sale of several divisions, and sought to make Capita a more high-tech company.

Capita shares rose 0.29 per cent to 20.80p on Thursday, having fallen 16 per cent in the past year.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk