PepsiCo’s earnings top estimates, but quarterly revenue declines for the first time in nearly four years

Here’s how the company reported compared with Wall Street expectations, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.78 adjusted vs. $1.72 expected

Revenue: $27.85 billion vs. $28.4 billion expected

Pepsi reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or 94 cents a share, up from $518 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the food and beverage giant earned $1.78 per share.

gross sales Fell 0.5% to $27.85 billion. This is the first quarter since 2020 that the company’s quarterly revenue declined compared to the year-ago period. Currency exchange rates dragged net sales down 1.5%.

Pepsi’s organic revenue, which excludes acquisitions and divestitures, rose 4.5% in the quarter, helped by higher prices. But those same increased prices have hurt demand for the company’s food and beverages. Pepsi volumes, which remove pricing and currency changes, fell again in the quarter.

PepsiCo executives said in prepared remarks released ahead of the company’s conference call that higher borrowing costs and lower personal savings have strained consumers’ budgets, especially in North America. He also said consumers are increasingly choosing smaller pack sizes due to convenience and lower prices.

Pepsi’s North American Quaker Foods division reported an 8% decline in volume. The voluntary recall of its granola bars and cereals impacted its sales during the quarter, along with weaker growth for the overall category.

Frito-Lay North America, which includes brands like Cheetos and Doritos, reported a 2% decline in volume.

Pepsi’s North American beverage unit saw volume decline 6% in the quarter.

For 2024, Pepsi now anticipates organic revenue growth of at least 4% and core constant currency earnings per share growth of at least 8%. The company had previously forecast organic revenue growth at the high end of 4% to 6% and core constant currency earnings per share growth in the high single digits.

“Consumers are likely to be mindful of their budget and have choices in their purchases,” Pepsi executives said in prepared remarks.

Pepsi is predicting a weak first half of the year as product recalls hit its North American Quaker Oats business and international conflicts hurt sales in some regions. Executives are expecting international organic revenue growth for the full year to be topped by North America.

Source: www.cnbc.com