PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ — Today, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced two new ambitious nutrition goals as part of PepsiCo Positive (pep+) – the company’s end-to-end strategic transformation – aimed at reducing sodium and improving nutrition in the foods it reaches consumers. Important sources of money have to be delivered in a purposeful manner.

Excess sodium intake is a major risk factor for diet-related disease and disability, which has led global public health officials to call on the food industry to reduce sodium in their products. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends less than 2000 mg of sodium per day for adults. PepsiCo is setting a new sodium reduction target, with category targets that consider guidance from public health experts, including the World Health Organization, and are approximately 15-30% lower than the company’s existing targets for key convenience food categories. Our new sodium target aims to reduce the sodium in our US Lay’s Classic Potato Chips by 15%, resulting in sodium levels of 140 mg per 28 gram serving. According to the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the amount of daily dietary sodium from salty snacks is currently about 3%.

Increasing consumption of diverse ingredients, such as legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruits and vegetables, and nuts and seeds, can help promote a more nutritionally diverse diet.

Rene Lammers, PepsiCo’s executive vice president and chief science officer, said, “We are in a constant cycle of innovation to reimagine the foods we make and the way we make them so we don’t compromise on taste for our consumers. Without being able to bring a better alternative.” , “Consumers enjoy our products more than a billion times a day, which provides the opportunity – and privilege – to make an impact. We’ve set a high standard for improving the nutritional profile of our products, and these new The goals confirm our ambitions.”

Since 2015, PepsiCo has been on a journey to improve its portfolio, making progress against a set of 2025 nutrition goals through the cutting-edge efforts of more than 2,600 research and development associates in 13 R&D centers around the world. Made possible, including:

Innovation on Farm: Agricultural experts partner with farmers to grow potatoes that have the ideal flavor needed to provide the delicious taste consumers love.

Maintaining Taste: Spice experts identify ingredients and study the size and shape of salt crystals to optimize flavor while using less sodium.

Making Taste: Food developers design optimal flavors using seasonings, herbs, spices and dairy that have less sodium overall.

Lammers added, “An industrywide approach is needed to introduce important sources of nutrition to help meaningfully reduce sodium intake and diversify diets. And to help become a catalyst for change.” It’s important for us to take a leadership position.”

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo’s products are enjoyed more than one billion times daily by consumers in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo to generate net revenues of more than $86 billion in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenience food portfolio that includes Lay’s®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker® and Contains SodaStream®. , PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of recreational foods and beverages, including several iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo Our goal is to become the global leader in beverages and convenience foods by winning with Pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). Pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by working within planetary boundaries and driving positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com and follow TwitterInstagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

