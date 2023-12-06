Pepsi: 1 app to rule them all, and bundle them up in lightness

PepsiCo is building an integrated direct-to-consumer model that takes advantage of its complexity , [+] Distribution model. Nurfoto via Getty Images

How does a $230 billion corporation with thousands of products bundled under dozens of brands connect with billions of customers on an individual basis? Currently, with hundreds of mobile apps. But Athina Kanioura, PepsiCo’s chief strategy and transformation officer, has a digital transformation plan to create a customized version of direct-to-consumer that works for PepsiCo, and reduce that number to just one.

According to eMarketer, direct to consumer is a product sales channel that could be worth $213 billion by next year, and is growing at about 17% per year. Nike alone stands to make approximately $19 billion in 2022 through Nike Direct, and other big brands want a piece of this growing and highly lucrative pie. This includes PepsiCo, which is currently ranked #46 on the Fortune 500 list.

“We’re talking about billions of consumers who are engaged with us,” Kanioura told me at the recent Web Summit in Lisbon. “So what we’re trying to do and we’ve been trying to do especially in the last two years is: Can we bring them all together on one consumer data platform?”

That consumer data platform will empower engagement and interaction with end customers through a native app that will offer the company’s entire portfolio of products. The goals are convenience for customers, cross-selling and upselling for Pepsi, and centralization of loyalty points and rewards programs.

Athina Kanioura, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at PepsiCo athina kanioura

But Kaniora isn’t building a traditional direct-to-consumer model, because PepsiCo is a much more complex beast than that.

Going completely D2C would not only threaten Pepsi’s relationships with local bottlers, distributors and retailers, but would also be nearly impossible to accomplish due to the complex web of production and distribution on which the company depends.

So while the app provides access to PepsiCo’s full portfolio of products, delivery will primarily be through its existing go-to-market network. However, the purpose of the app is to be a single point of contact with the company for loyalty rewards, complete product selection, and direct, immediate connection.

“If you go to any online provider, say Amazon for example, okay, you will get a select portfolio of PepsiCo, not every SKU of PepsiCo,” says Kaniura. “If you go to a Walmart store or a Carrefour store, you’ll still find the main brands they carry, but not every PepsiCo brand.”

The key for PepsiCo is to present a full range of product selections directly to the consumer that a customer may not find in a particular store, but may find in another. (Thus, this would also be an incentive for retailers to offer more of PepsiCo’s products, so they are recommended as a source when Pepsi fans look for a new product.)

It is also about a place for loyalty rewards and – important for a company that sponsors most of the major sports leagues and many of the world’s leading musical artists – activation and awareness of Pepsi sponsors, as well as participation in them. the opportunity to.

Nothing of this scale takes off on a global scale overnight with so many distributors and retailer connections. Mexico is going live now, Brazil soon, but North America will have to wait until sometime in 2024.

“So, it’s a connected global D2C ecosystem, so you’ll see a lot more cohesion when it comes to D2C applications and more commonalities in UI, UX and service experience,” Kaniora says. “Now, if you go to a different market, they will have a different D2C application. We’re trying to standardize that component, and connect it to the WMS system, the inventory management system for fulfillment purposes.

According to e-commerce consultant Amit Samsukha, the direct-to-consumer model helps companies promote their brands, provide integrated customer experiences, personalize their services, improve customer loyalty and increase profitability.

This is increasingly the case in the food and beverages sector, which has been a latecomer to ecommerce due to existing distribution largely through physical stores. However, it increased rapidly during Covid – by 67% by one measure in just a few months – and this increase is likely to continue and grow.

If so, PepsiCo is preparing itself to ride that wave, one app install at a time.