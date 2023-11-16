Peppermint is disappearing – here’s what you should do

Editorial note: We earn commissions from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not influence our editors’ opinions or evaluations.

Mint, a budgeting app acquired by Intuit in 2009, is shutting down on January 1, 2024. Mint shows users an overview of their financial well-being by displaying the current status of multiple linked accounts on one screen. Users can track spending and savings, create customized budgets, and keep track of bills. Mint also negotiates better deals on behalf of its customers.

How to Prepare for Life Without Mint

If you use Mint, you have until the end of the year to find a new tool for managing your money. You can use this time to research the best budgeting apps and export your data from Mint to the new platform. Some apps will make converting and transferring Mint data easier than others.

Intuit is suggesting current Mint users move to Credit Karma — another Intuit-owned tool — because account balances, historical net worth and transactions from the past three years can be transferred. Still, Mint recommends you download your transaction history for your records.

If you want to stick with Intuit, the company promises a seamless transition from Mint to Credit Karma. The app will let you know when you can start transferring your financial account data. Note that once you transfer to Credit Karma, you won’t be able to access Mint, but can still download transactions.

Credit Karma will inherit some of Mint’s most popular features and introduce new features. Members can still monitor their spending and cash flow, and Credit Karma will use customer data to make personalized and actionable recommendations, like which credit card to use for rewards or when an account is low on cash. What is the plan. Intuit Assist, an AI-powered financial assistant, also recently launched to help Credit Karma members with financial questions and decisions.

App users will have access to an overview of their finances, including average spending, cash flow tracking and net worth insights broken down by category and transaction. But unfortunately, many of the budgeting features in Mint won’t be available in Credit Karma.

If you want to get out of Intuit, here are other money management apps to consider.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) is an app that helps you create a budget. It’s built on four rules, which are putting every dollar to work, accepting your real expenses, rolling with the punches, and making your money grow. After your free trial, YNAB costs $14.99 per month or $99 per year.

PocketGuard is another popular personal finance app that allows you to create a budget and track daily expenses. It also lets you monitor and remind you of bills, even negotiating better rates for some. PocketGuard offers a free version, but if you want access to premium features, you’ll have to pay $7.99 per month or $34.99 for the year. You can also pay $79.99 for a lifetime subscription.

Finally, Oportun (formerly Digit) is an app designed to help you save money by automatically transferring funds to various savings goals you set. After linking your bank account, the app will learn your spending habits before transferring it to your various savings goals. Oportun has a free trial, but after it expires, the app costs $5 per month.

