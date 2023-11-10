Pepe Surges 21% – Why Are Meme Coins on Fire?
PEPE, the meme coin that had been silent without any major positive developments, has made a significant comeback in the crypto market. Today, the coin experienced a significant surge, seeing a price increase of $0.000001417 in 24 hours of trading, which is an impressive rally of 21%.
Source: Coingeco
Highlighting the potential of PEPE
The sudden increase in PEPE value has increased interest and speculation within the crypto community. A potential catalyst for this upward movement is the revelation of PEPE’s undervalued index.
top-11 #pjt With market cap ranging from $300M to $500M #low valuation index(ui*) #ui A market cap to 24h trading volume ratio applies to PJTs with the same market cap. The lower the UI, the higher the PJT rating.$sui $TIA $TRB $PEPE $COMP $QTUM $DASH $AGIX $ASTR, pic.twitter.com/ZvLlEiCRTV
– Cryptolaxy #StandWithUkraine (@Cryptolaxy) 7 November 2023
Cryptolaxy, a leading crypto analysis platform, comes to social media on Platform To share That the devaluation index of PEPE stands at 4.2. The undervaluation index serves as a metric to assess whether an asset is trading at a price that accurately reflects its true value.
In the case of PEPE, with an undervaluation index of 4.2, the coin appears to be trading below its potential value, indicating the possibility of an upcoming price increase.
Importance of whale movement
Adding to the intrigue surrounding PEEP’s resurgence, blockchain analytics platform Lukochain brought attention to a notable development in the market. According to him PostA whale – a large investor with a significant stake – has initiated the accumulation of PEPE.
What did the whale buy recently?
10,080 whale $ETH($19.4M) 1,433 spent $ETH($2.6 million) to buy 2.51 million $arb At $1.045 and 1,038 $ETH ($1.9M) to buy 1.65T $PEPE At $0.000001154.
The whale is currently earning $177K(+7%) $arb and at $159K(+8%) $PEPE, pic.twitter.com/EwsXjIFGdz
-lookonchain (@lookonchain) 9 November 2023
The movements of whales often hold importance in the crypto market, influencing trends and prices. The accumulation of PEPE by whales suggests confidence in the coin’s potential and may contribute to its upward trajectory.
PEPE’s rollercoaster ride and future prospects
As PEEP is experiencing this rollercoaster ride in its price dynamics, crypto enthusiasts and investors are keeping a close eye on the developments. The recent surge, driven by devaluation and whale accumulation, calls into question the sustainability of PEPE’s upward momentum.
The total crypto market cap is currently $1.3 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com
Analysts are likely to delve deeper into the underlying factors affecting the coin’s value, finding out whether this resurgence is a short-term bounce or a sign of a more significant trend. The crypto community is awaiting further developments and market signals to assess the future prospects of PEPE in this ever-evolving landscape.
