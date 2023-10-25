Meme Kombat website

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Pepe’s price has surged 60% in the last seven days to $0.0001155, but it’s the next big meme coin Meme Kombat that is set to explode 100x after raising $709,000 in its presale.

Since hitting the bottom on October 20, the price of Pepe has been rising steadily. A series of green candles have seen meme coin traders come back into the market, pushing the coin up by 14% in the last 24 hours.

Pepe Coin’s market capitalization, which was threatening to top $1 billion earlier this year, is now back above $400 million.

This provides an early indication that the meme coin sector will be one of the altcoin categories at the forefront of the new crypto bull run in the wake of the spot Bitcoin ETF-induced rally and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event.

Meme Kombat ($MK) is an all-purpose meme coin as it is building a unique platform for fighting meme characters and therefore will likely have wide appeal to all types of meme coin traders and investors.

The price of $MK is currently $0.1667, but will increase by 10% to $0.183 in Phase 2 starting on November 2.

The Meme Kombat presale is already three-quarters of the way to reaching its initial $1 million raise goal. Although the site countdown shows that there are only eight days left before the second phase of price increase, the current phase may sell out much quicker than the allotted time.

You can gauge the vibe of the project by the fun the artists on the team are already having with the meme characters.

So whether you won with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe or SpongeBob, Meme Coin watchers will find their character more represented in Meme Kombat.

Degens has put kombathas front and center to focus on where to get the next 100x gems meme kombat. To summarize, Meme Kombat captures the latent value of perhaps the top-value sectors in crypto today – gaming and gambling.

Not only will you be able to battle with meme characters, but you will also be able to bet on the outcomes of those head-to-heads.

Pepe Price Explodes 149,000% – Meme Kombat Could Easily 100x

According to CoinMarketCap data, Pepe’s price is up 3,336% from its all-time low today. But on DEXTools we can see that when it listed on decentralized exchanges, from trough to peak, it delivered a massive return of 149,964% (or 1,490x), assuming you sold at the top.

Meme coins are supposed to be about masculinity and community engagement and have made it almost a symbol of pride that they don’t actually have any utility.

There is certainly value in the network of engaged individuals, but as the market enters the next bullish cycle, one characteristic of the mature nature of the market is that investors are becoming more demanding in what they expect from a coin. , and this also includes memes coins.

Increasingly market participants want to buy into projects that are offering truly unique and potentially valuable use cases – there should be a value difference.

Meme Kombat fits the bill perfectly. Not only does it strike at the two emerging sectors of GameFi and GambleFi, but it is also playing into the high-octane meme coin segment, where old and new money are sure to flow in powerful flows once the crypto winter subsides.

It doesn’t take much analysis to immediately see the value proposition in Meme Kombat and how it stacks up compared to coins like Pepe.

You can keep up with the developments in Meme Kombat X (formerly Twitter) And Telegram.

Meme Kombat Season 1 Coming Soon, Including All Top Meme Coins

Season 1 of Meme Kombat will be available after the presale sells out and the project launches.

Season 1 features 11 meme characters you can battle with: Milady, Baby Doge, Doge, Floki, Kishu, Mong, Pepe, Pepe2, Sheeba, SpongeBob, and Wojak.

Players bet on meme characters and are rewarded with $MK tokens if they back winners.

Blockchain comes into its own when it comes to gaming and gambling. On the gaming side, there is verifiable randomness and for gambling, its reliability and security features are also well suited to the platform’s requirements.

Typically absent from most meme coin projects, in the case of Meme Kombat its smart contract has been security audited. Potential buyers will be pleased to know that the audit passed brilliantly, with no major issues uncovered.

Season 2 Meme Character Cards will arrive sometime in December 2023.

Overall, 50% of the total token supply is being sold in the presale, 30% for staking and battler rewards, 10% for community rewards, and 10% for decentralized exchange liquidity.

The total token supply is 120,000,000. The price and token supply have recently been adjusted by a factor of 10, so the price has gone from $1.667 to $0.1667 and the token supply has gone from 12 million to 120 million $MK.

What helps buyers make their decision is the fact that the Meme Kombat project is docs. Founder Matt Whiteman is the Chief Operating Officer at Netherlands-based North Technologies, an NFT trading and analytics business.

Whitman’s footprint in the NFT space is believed to be helping Meme Kombat gain a foothold in the Web3 enterprise sector.

You can now earn 112% APY by staking Meme Kombat tokens in the presale

Unlike meme coins like Pepe, Meme Kombat enables token holders to earn stakes to obtain a passive income stream.

Stackers earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of 112%. Such high returns are possible because the project has allocated 30% of the token supply to staking and warp rewards.

Even better, presale buyers can choose to stake their coins immediately and start earning right now.

There is a staking dashboard to show the real-time number of coins staked in the pool that will launch soon.

When the full innovative platform goes live, token holders will be able to seamlessly bet on fights in the Meme Kombat Arena.

The key to a successful meme coin is marketing it to go viral and Meme Kombat has it covered

Meme Kombat is all over crypto media. There is no other project that does what Meme Kombat does, which explains why it has managed to appear on the entire spectrum of crypto news websites and even on YouTube.

Meme Kombat native token $MK has received coverage on top crypto news outlets including Cointelegraph, Coinpedia, Decrypt, Coincodex, bInCrypto, FXStreet, and CryptoPotato. This is also coming up on game sites, recently an article appeared in Game Is Hard.

CryptoNews YouTuber Aerie has also published a video featuring Meme Kombat for CryptoNews.

Joe Parrys, a crypto expert on YouTube who has 382,000 subscribers, has selected Meme Kombat as one of the ‘Top 5 Meme Crypto Coins for 2024 and Beyond’.

Another YouTuber with 310,000 subscribers is well-known crypto analyst Michael Wrubel. He’s equally excited about Meme Kombat’s potential to carve out a valuable niche.

No BS Crypto YouTube channel tells its 36,000 subscribers that Meme Kombat ‘could kill Pepe’

Presale reviewer JacobCryptoBerry has backed $MK by investing $1,000 of his hard-earned money. He believes that the coin presale can deliver 100x returns for buyers.

Stake-to-bet will be a huge revenue driver for Meme Kombat, creating value for $MK token holders

Meme Kombat is at the center of the intersection of gaming and gambling in the cryptocurrency industry.

By freeing up staked tokens for use as gambling chips, Meme Kombat Network gives participants the opportunity to earn big from staking as well as win big on the battlefield.

It’s this two-pronged offering that makes Meme Kombat such an attractive and attractive proposition for early investors.

Priced at $0.1667, Meme Kombat token can be purchased today with ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions).

As mentioned, gambling is a growing industry. Data compiled by Statista shows that the market size of the online gambling industry for 2023 is $95 billion.

Crypto is at the forefront of the gambling growth story because of the way the unique properties of blockchain technology are so well-suited for products like gambling that rely on verifiable randomness, trust, and transparency.

Combine gambling with gaming and meme coins and you have a recipe for success that could send Meme Kombat past a $1 billion valuation, leaving Pepe in the dust.

