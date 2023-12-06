PEPE posts 46% weekly gain – can it reach the $1 jackpot?

Struggling to make significant upward moves, the PEPE price could reach $0.0000020 in the next few weeks, facing the challenge of breaking this particular range.

Predicting the long-term trajectory remains elusive; For PEPE to hit the $1 mark an extraordinary surge would be required from its current levels, a feat that would place PEPE among the hottest meme coins in history.

Meme tokens, lacking strong fundamentals and utility, are constantly facing the threat of being eclipsed by newer, trendier counterparts.

So, while a modest rise to $0.0000020 seems plausible in the near term, moving beyond this could prove to be a major hurdle for PEPE price.

Mastering Meme Token Investing Timely

Investors are cautioned to tread carefully, as meme tokens like PEPE have the potential for significant acquisition by large investors, followed by subsequent dumping. Despite PEPE’s overall growth potential, a recurring pattern of substantial decline is projected to occur.

Recognizing the important role of timing in the field of cryptocurrency investing, it becomes clear that the importance of choosing the opportune moment cannot be emphasized enough.

PEPEUSD is currently trading at the $0.000002 area on the daily chart: Tradingview.com

The dynamic and often unpredictable nature of crypto markets amplifies the impact of time on investment outcomes, presenting a delicate balance between capturing potential opportunities and dealing with potential risks.

Meanwhile, Santiment’s data highlights an important milestone in the cryptocurrency world. Notably, the number of individual addresses engaged in PEPE transfers has reached an unprecedented high, maintaining this high status for 25 consecutive days.

This surge in unique addresses participating in PEPE transfers not only underscores the elevated level of activity but also suggests continued and strong interest in the PEPE cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Source: Sentiment

PEPE’s strong chart signals suggest bullishness

Another positive is that PEPE’s chart is currently showing strength, with indicators pointing to imminent gains. The convergence of PEPE’s 30-day moving average and its 200-day average is on the horizon, potentially signaling a ‘golden cross’, an event often associated with breakouts.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for PEPE is near 70, indicating continued buying pressure that is likely to drive the altcoin’s price upward in the coming days.

Supporting this optimistic perspective is the steady increase in trading volumes, a clear sign that important market players are actively accumulating PEPE.

This increased trading activity indicates clear anticipation among major investors, as they strategically prepare themselves to take advantage of anticipated price increases in the future.

Despite recent signs of slowdown, PEPE remains resilient, up 46% in the past week and up a solid 20% over the past four weeks.

PEPE Price Action in the Last 24 Hours. Source: Coingeco

People were shocked when PEPE reached a market cap of $1 billion just a month after its release. Meanwhile, the meme coin reached its all-time high of $0.000004354. Because of this, it became famous and was added to famous cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

Today, with a market capitalization of over $670 million, PEPE continues to attract attention, and its 24-hour trading volume, near $400 million, signals the potential for more rallies in the coming days.

Since PEPE shows significant profits, the possibility of reaching the $1 jackpot adds an element of anticipation.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com