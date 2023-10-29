Pepe conquers weekend charts with 61% rally – find out why

Amid the recent surge in the crypto market due to rumors of Bitcoin spot ETF approval, PEPE, a notable altcoin, made a strong move by announcing the burning of over $5.5 million worth of its PEPE tokens.

This smart decision resulted in a remarkable 30% increase in just 24 hours, pushing the price of PEPE to its highest level in two months. The surge in the crypto market due to the potential Bitcoin spot ETF approval provided the perfect backdrop for PEEP’s strategic action, indicating a significant increase in its value and signaling a resurgence in the altcoin sector.

PEPE’s impressive market performance

Recent data from crypto market tracker CoinGecko highlights Pepe Coin’s impressive market performance. Over the past week, the price of the meme coin has increased by a significant 61%, currently standing at $0.000001207, representing a gain of 0.84% ​​at the time of writing.

6.9t $PEPE ~$6,000,000 worth of tokens have been burned. A new team of advisors has been brought in to take Pepe forward. The remaining 3.79T tokens have been given to the parent team CEX Multi-Sig Wallet for strategic partnerships and marketing… pic.twitter.com/JN3ssvH0XL – Pepe (@pepecoineth) 24 October 2023

This continued upward trajectory not only underlines the resilience of the coin, but also establishes it as a significant player in the volatile crypto market, showing remarkable growth in the short term.

Market expectations for Pepe Coin suggest an imminent test of buyers’ resolve around the support level. Observers have predicted a scenario where a large influx of aggressive buying during a price decline could trigger a strong rally for the Pepe coin.

If this support indeed materializes, the coin is potentially poised to surge past the $0.0000019 mark. This projection not only signals an opportunity for market momentum but also points to a turning point that could shape the near-term trajectory of Pepe’s price.

Excitement over memecoin sensation Pepe ran high as the cryptocurrency surged an impressive 38% following the highly anticipated release of its latest update. Notably, Pepe Coin unveiled a new team of advisors, an important strategic move aimed at shaping the future trajectory of the coin.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.2 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

Amid a week of huge volatility in the crypto market, the focus turned to meme coins, with PEPE coin making a prominent appearance by almost doubling its value to reach a market capitalization of $500.

The increasing appeal of meme coins

The success of PEPE Coin reflects the growing influence and appeal of meme-based cryptocurrencies, which often rely heavily on online communities and social media engagement. The excitement surrounding these coins is driven by a combination of factors, including social trends, speculative trading, and the potential for quick, albeit risky, returns on investment.

However, it is important to note that the extreme volatility and speculative nature of meme coins can create unexpected price changes and potential risks for investors.

Elon Musk’s recent announcement regarding the inclusion of various payment methods in his Platform As the excitement surrounding Bitcoin spot ETFs gradually waned, the crypto market’s attention shifted towards meme coins.

In particular, the PEPE team’s decision to burn approximately 7 trillion tokens emerged as a key driver in the recent growth pattern. This strategic move significantly reduced the coin’s supply, potentially contributing to an increase in its value.

These collective events underscore the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency landscape, where strategic decisions and outside support have a substantial impact on market sentiment and price fluctuations.

