People who went to this NFT event complained of severe eye pain – Cryptosaurus

After causing a lot of pain to investors last year, NFTs are beginning to cause physical pain to some unlucky proponents of digital collectibles.

Last weekend, a festival promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT was held in Hong Kong. But now some attendees say that the powerful lights used at the venue may have affected their vision.

“Anyone else’s eyes burning since last night? “Woke up at 3am due to extreme pain and ended up in the ER,” one user said. wrote Sunday on Twitter/X.

Attendees of the so-called ApeFest suspect that ultraviolet lights were used at the venue, which caused eye damage over time. as well as other report Sunburn on face and neck.

“I woke up at 04:00 and couldn’t see anymore. It hurt a lot and my entire skin got burnt. Need to go to the hospital,” another attendee wrote On twitter/x. “The doctor told me it was UV from stage electricity that caused it. Its effect is similar to sunlight. Still can’t see normally…”

“All my friends who are suffering now: go and get your eyes checked. Like me, perhaps your eyes may have also been burnt by UV. wrote Another participant.

However, what exactly caused the damage to the attendees’ eyes is unclear. For now, user-posted Video The ApeFest show was organized like a big rave, with a DJ playing music in front of three large screens. Meanwhile, some attendees are calling on the event organizer, Yuga Labs – which is also the parent company of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT – to get to the bottom of the complaints.

For now, Yuga Labs has only Said: “We are aware of the eye-related problems that have affected some people attending EyeFest and have been proactively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to ascertain possible root causes. Based on our estimates, we believe that less than 1% of people who participated and worked in the program had these symptoms.

“Although almost all have indicated that their symptoms have improved, we encourage anyone to seek medical help if they feel they are experiencing symptoms,” the company said.

