People only feel two ways about compliments – what your choice says about you

How do you respond to a compliment? Do you shrug it off, ignore it, or grumble and fumble for words?

Some people have difficulty handling compliments. Some people feel awkward and incompetent, resorting to self-deprecation and giving responses like, “It was really nothing.” Some people become pompous and over-congratulatory.

Psychologists believe that there are two distinct ways in which people like to receive recognition for their efforts – that is, how they like to receive praise.

Although there are many validation styles, they cover a continuum from internal to external validation.

People in the middle of the continuum have a comfortable mix of styles. People on both ends of the continuum face both advantages and disadvantages when it comes to receiving and responding to compliments.

What How You Feel About Compliments Says About You

Internal validators love to praise themselves.

Internal validators don’t need much feedback from others, because deep down they know when they have performed well. They know “what feels right.” They have their own standards to evaluate what they do.

Internal validators often view compliments as nice, but unnecessary and superfluous. They may shy away from giving a compliment without actually hearing what the other person has to say.

If an internal validator thinks he has performed poorly, no amount of praise will convince him otherwise. He would eliminate the one thing that had gone wrong – the one thing that didn’t seem right.

However, one advantage internal validators have is that they can derive satisfaction from doing something well, without external validation. The disadvantage is that they may be blinded by their own internal standards and ignore what others expect and value from them.

What to do if you are an internal verifier:

Ask about what others expect and listen carefully.

Propose your plan and get feedback.

Get a “reality check” from people you trust.

Turn off your internal dialogue and listen carefully to the reactions of others.

Be aware of your own likes and dislikes as well as those of others. Add those criteria to your internal checklist.

External validators like to receive praise from others.

External validators thrive on praise. They need praise and appreciation to know if they have done a good job. They are good at asking for feedback and will implement it. They want to impress others. They can figure out what others want and make it happen.

However, their weakness is that, without praise, they often feel neglected, ignored, and unappreciated. They may even feel humiliated when they have worked hard or put in extra effort and are not appreciated!

For them, any praise cannot mean that they have not done a good job.

What to do if you are an internal verifier:

Remember that lack of compliments doesn’t mean your effort isn’t appreciated. Sometimes others don’t even realize you want feedback. People who neglect to compliment you may be internal validators who think compliments aren’t very important.

It’s okay to ask for feedback, but don’t overdo it.

Set your own standards to judge the quality of your work and your style. When you meet those criteria, tell yourself, “That’s good!”

Allow yourself to know when you have performed well and tell yourself so.

What to say when someone praises you?

A sincere compliment is a gift and often a sign of appreciation and admiration. When you receive praise, here are three ways to respond:

Look the person in the eyes and say “thank you” with true gratitude.

Share how it feels. Say something like, “It feels good to be appreciated,” or, “I’m glad I could do that.”

Accept the giver. “It means a lot that you would tell me this,” or “I value your opinion.”

Get the best of both worlds. Learn to validate your actions from within and happily receive praise from outside. Like yourself enough to recognize when you do something good.

Then enjoy the praise, enjoy the praise, and smile at the compliments!

Dr. Judith E. Pearson is a retired Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Master Practitioner/Instructor in Neuro-Linguistic Programming who has published four books and over 200 articles, reviews and interviews in magazines, newspapers, blogs and websites.

Source: www.yourtango.com