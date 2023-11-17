People earning six figures are living ‘paycheck to paycheck’

money spent

One study claims one in four high earners are living “paycheck to paycheck” on a six-figure income.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of employees with salaries above £100,000 said they had no money left over at the end of the month, according to a survey conducted by wealth manager RBC Bruin Dolphin.

Respondents primarily attributed the increase to the cost of living (90 percent), as well as rising mortgage payments (38 percent) and loan repayments (29 percent). In London, 28 percent of the 1,700 high-income people surveyed said they were struggling to live within their means.

Carla Morris, financial planner at Wealth Manager, said: “The findings of our survey underline how deeply the cost of living crisis in the UK has affected every section of society.

“Even people who are among the highest earners in the country are living paycheck to paycheck, almost all of them cite it as one of the main reasons for being in that situation.” Citing the rising cost of living in the U.S.”

Rising taxes have adversely affected even the highest earners in the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to freeze the tax band until 2028 has created a fiscal pressure effect, with individuals paying higher taxes if they cross the frozen tax bands.

Mr Sunak in April reduced the 45p tax rate threshold from £150,000 to £125,140, ​​pushing hundreds of thousands of people into the highest tax bracket.

The personal allowance – how much someone can earn before paying income tax – has also been frozen at £12,570.

Once you earn more than £100,000, the personal allowance starts reducing by £1 for every £2 over that limit.

The loss of the personal allowance means that people earning more than £100,000 could effectively pay a 60 per cent tax rate on a proportion of their earnings.

The research showed that those under the age of 40 were most likely to struggle.

Older adults may be less likely to have dependent children and are more likely to pay off their mortgage, reducing their financial burden.

Ms Morris said: “Although high earners aged 60 and over are probably not feeling as distressed as their younger counterparts at the moment, they are significantly more pessimistic about their financial situations next year.

“Rising costs will gradually begin to erode their income and, although the state pension will be protected by the triple-lock, other savings and the income they provide may struggle in the current environment.”

Parents also lose significant benefits once their income reaches £100,000.

If one parent in the couple earns more than £100,000, they lose their tax-free child care, allowing parents to claim up to £2,000 per child per year.

When earnings reach the £100,000 mark, they can claim free childcare, halving from 30 hours per week to 15 hours, potentially costing them £3,187 per child per year.

Mr Sunak is under pressure to offer more help to address rising child care costs and taxes ahead of his autumn statement.

recommended

How much your spending on ‘nice things’ is really costing you

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com