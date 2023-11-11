'People are worried': 'Prepper' shops catering to Britons who fear doomsday is coming

As Hurricane Babette ravaged Britain last month, a specific but growing segment of the population could feel justified in their unusual pursuit: disaster preparedness.

With threats posed by climate disruption such as floods and wildfires, as well as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, “preparedness” has made its way into mainstream society. Scenes of empty food shelves due to panic buying at the start of the pandemic have exposed Britain’s fragile retail supply chains, and given rise to an emerging industry that is producing essential goods for that kind of doomsday scenario. Targets people who hoard, which has been made more conceivable by the lockdown.

In the US, the industry is well established – Americans spent $11 billion (£9 billion) preparing for disaster last year. Multinational companies like Amazon and eBay have dedicated categories for preparation. Now, UK specialist stores, high street chains and online shops dealing with leftover military stocks are selling freeze-dried food, wind-up torches and radios, water purifiers and even complete nuclear survival kits.

At the low end of the spectrum, consumers are buying sleeping bags and wool blankets because they fear blackouts or can’t afford their electricity bills amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Lincoln Miles founded Prepper Shop UK almost a decade ago and says he has seen a boom in business since the Covid lockdown. “I read about the concept of preparation in magazines and thought it made a lot of sense. In the last few years, it has just exploded. There are some guys in full hazmat suits talking about nuclear war and other things, but there are many different levels of preparedness; [people] Have become worried about natural disasters.”

The Miles store in Wadebridge, Cornwall, sells a kit containing a month’s supply of freeze-dried food for £478.71. Another site, UKPreppingShop, sells a nuclear survival kit for one person – with gas mask – for £564.95.

Sergeant Preppers, set up during the pandemic in the Pennines, offers guides for “off grid” living and £95 hazmat suits (in children’s and adult sizes). A store in Wales, The Bug Out, offers a £152 “survival barrel” in which emergency supplies can be stashed in one place, ready if disaster strikes, and the firm has organized a weekend away for like-minded people. Held the meeting. September.

Miles says his venture was the first prepping shop in Europe and has since become the continent’s “leading survival store”. “COVID was a big boost for our business; I think people realized [that] If anything happens again we are on our own,” he says.

“The big thing was that there were queues at supermarkets and food supplies were running out. “It became real for a lot of people and served as a warning.”

Justin Jones founded UKPreppingShop during the pandemic to help tackle food shortages and says the effort has become “more mainstream.”

“We have a wide range of customers, including doctors, nurses, veterinarians – all types of people,” he says. “Many of them are very concerned, especially after what is happening in the Middle East right now. Oil prices are going up, food production costs will be higher, everything will keep going up.

“People are also concerned about water supplies, so we sell a lot of water treatment products.”

Miles says: “Even after the pandemic, we had a very strange three months when Russia and Ukraine went to war. We were sending a lot of goods to Ukraine but our biggest business was with UK customers: for example, people wanting food supplies. We make a ration kit for one month and it gets completed after about a month.”

Online searches for freeze-dried food have surged in the UK this autumn, according to Google Trends data, as have searches for wind-up radios and survival kits.

Outdoor lifestyle retailer Blacks is perhaps best known for its family camping equipment, but recently it has seen greater demand for products for home use.

Chain buyer Danny Robinson says: “We’ve seen an increase in sales of a lot of lighting, head torches, but also gas and stoves. People are buying these things when there is power cut at home. At this time of year people also buy sleeping bags, but not to use for camping: but to use in their homes, which is very frustrating – people have to do this instead of turning on the heating.

“We are also seeing sales of aqua-robes [insulated towelling jackets] “And other pieces of furniture, like tables and chairs, in case they need to pack up their car and leave because of the recent flooding.”

The surge in sales of survivalists appears to be a symptom of widespread panic among the population. Earlier this month, a global security charity report revealed that most people in Northern and Western Europe do not trust the ability of their national governments to respond to a disaster. Meanwhile, research has revealed that more than a fifth of UK shoppers’ favorite grocery items are at risk from climate change.

The disappointing increase in political and climate uncertainty may indicate a brighter future for survival businesses. Expect them to be well prepared.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com