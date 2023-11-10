People are 'sobbing' in Kroger's new holiday ad.

A supermarket chain’s animated holiday ad is causing a deep emotional reaction online.

On November 8, Kroger announced the release of its holiday ad titled “Cuisine Exchange,” featuring the brand’s animated “Krogy” (aka Kroger emoji) characters, and it already has people talking — and crying. Have been. Created by New York ad agency adam&eveDDB, the ad may only last one minute and 14 seconds, but its impact on the Internet far exceeds its runtime.

The commercial begins with a childless couple deciding they would like to welcome a foreign exchange student into their home. As Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” plays, a young girl named Valentina arrives from Mexico. Feeling she was homesick, the couple cooked her pozole, a Mexican stew, using ingredients from Kroger.

We are then shown a montage of the couple enjoying marshmallows and cocoa, chili peppers and tamales with Valentina while she is in their care. After she returned to Mexico, the couple decided to host other students from around the world.

The ad shows the students’ tour through photographs: a child from Japan enjoying soba, a child from Denmark putting the finishing touches to an åbleskiver, and a child from Italy making panettone, etc. By the way, all of these dishes are eaten around the world during the winter months and holidays – a clever touch.

At the end of the ad, the wife, now old and gray, reflects sadly on her memories by looking at the photos on the fridge, so her husband decides to present her with the most touching surprise of her life. Later, when they were studying near the fire and the Christmas tree, they heard a knocking on the door, so they opened it to find all their former exchange students. They all cook their own signature dishes to create a beautiful, multicultural feast.

The tagline at the end of the spot reads, “Food connects us all.”

Online reaction to the advert has been overwhelmingly positive, with people posting about the effect it has had on their heart rates.

“It’s time to pack it in,” cried a Kroger ad. wrote An X user.

“Aren’t some Kroger commercials bothering me??? I’m going to sleep. 😭,” wrote one more.

“You don’t have to hurt me like that,” one person commented on YouTube.

“I’m not crying, it’s Kroger’s fresh onions 😢,” someone else commented, this time superimposed over the ad’s TikTok, adding, “This Kroger ad made me cry.”

“My aunt couldn’t have children so she took in foreign exchange students. This ad was a huge hit 😭,” another TikTok user wrote.

No doubt, Kroger is thrilled with the response the ad is getting from viewers.

“We are delighted by all the positive responses to our holiday message. It’s a heartwarming story,” Tom Duncan, Kroger’s head of marketing, tells TODAY.com. “We cried tears of joy bringing it to life. And we are extremely grateful to see similar responses from all of our customers and the internet at large.”

Kroger’s national ad campaign will run through December 31 on cable television and streaming in the form of 30-second and 60-second commercials, but the ad can be viewed in its entirety on the supermarket chain’s YouTube or website.

“If you think about our approach this year versus last year, we really celebrated holiday memories through different food. “This year’s film is based on that idea…that food is a big part of holiday memories,” Duncan told Ad Age.

Additionally, Kroger says it plans to launch a social video campaign through its “Holiday Table” program, where international guests will exchange personal recipes and stories with people from the United States. This way, people who liked the ad can connect with others through food like the ad.

Source: www.today.com