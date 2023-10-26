People are sharing specific things and experiences that they have done once in their life and vowed never to do again

Have you ever tried something once and thought to yourself, “No, never again.”? I know I have. Redditor u/Zahurda asked this question and many people shared their responses. Here’s what some people had to say.

1. “Skydiving. Absolutely wonderful experience – but I came down in some woods, broke my tibia and badly dislocated my ankle when I landed on a fallen tree. The surgeon told me in no uncertain terms that again Jumping would jeopardize my ability to walk.”

2. “A polyamorous relationship.”

-u/veryme

“Me too. It seemed great on paper, but it broke me in ways I never imagined. Now I’m monogamous in every way.”

—u/karbtorj

3. “Go to see the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Crowded, cold and full of drunken rowdies. It was an experience I will always remember but I will never do again.”

4. “A marathon. I mostly run 5km. I was part of a running group through the local YMCA and were doing some training. I joined their training runs for fun because I’d never run a long race. Had put it.”

“Long story short: I signed up for a race that other people were doing and I hated it. The marathon mentality was really different from a training race. Other people were more focused on getting a good finish time. “Almost didn’t finish but ran my race to the finish without dying.”

—u/lil_adk_bird

5. “Went to a strip club. No thanks. I don’t see the appeal. Three hours later I was down $200 and took a taxi home with an absolutely biblical case of blue balls.”

-u/DerKatzFragger

6. “Go to the casino. I don’t see the appeal.”

—u/ohlooksinesta

“Completely agree. Went to a bachelor party with a commitment to only spend $60. It was gone in about an hour. I had to stay there for the next three hours and watch the rest of the party lose hundreds. Never again .”

—u/dividedbyzoro

7. “Start dating someone I’ve already broken up with.”

—u/Charming_Sandwich_53

“As anyone who’s done it more than once can confirm. Bad idea.”

—u/battlerazzle01

8. “Having a baby. He’s awesome. He’s the perfect baby for me, but I just can’t stand pregnancy or the newborn stage, so he’s my only baby.”

-u/InsertCaffeine

9. “Jumped into a pool without knowing how deep it was. Second, I did a backflip in a pool and hit my head on the floor. I wasn’t hurt but I immediately thought how stupid that was “

10. “I had my entire face threaded. I would get eyebrows done again but as someone with Mediterranean blood, getting my entire face threaded was torture.”

—u/nethersparky

11. “Taking a cruise. It was fun and I had a good time but it was too expensive, there were tight spots to stay and the excursion was pretty mediocre. I would love to build a resort on solid ground. Same amenities and more , Just missing the big boat.”

12. “Ziplining. I got stuck and they had to unhook me.”

—u/The_Noremac42

13. “Go down a water slide that’s like a tube. I went to a water park and was excited to try the slides. The first slide I went down was a tube slide and when I was flying The excitement quickly turned to fear as I walked through a dark tunnel with water splashing all over my face and neck. I’m not sure what I was expecting, but when I got out I felt myself panicking. Had to talk my way out of the attack.”

-u/probably not female

14. “Surfing. Took my teenage son on a one-day surf excursion to Punta Cana. I fell on my knee on the last wave, and I had to go to the hospital. Tore my ACL and MCL, I was in a brace and I had to “I had to use a walking stick for five months. I still go on adventures but always at the end of the trip, in case I get injured.”

-u/curlytomatoes

15. “Got a tattoo, wanted to get a tattoo for years, and had big ideas about the tattoos I would get later. Once the first and only tattoo was done it felt like I scratched such an itch Which I never got again after that.”

Is there anything you’ve tried once but will never do again? Share it with me in the comments below!

