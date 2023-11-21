People are sharing signs that someone is rich, and it’s definitely a provocative topic

Sometimes, it’s really easy to tell when someone is rich. second time? Not so much!

Redditor u/nameuser254 recently asked the people of Reddit, “What tells you that someone is rich at first glance?” I’m still not rich, that’s for sure:

1. “Rich people worry about time – the only resource and commodity that is in short supply.”

—u/VuhjGfdd

2. “Stitched clothes, and no visible brand names.”

—u/blckrainbow

3. “My in-laws are very rich, and they dress like normal people. But, most certainly it depends on the quality of the house they live in and what kind of cars they drive. Immediate attention is given.”

—u/acanthaceaenumber4397

4. “They are relaxed and relaxed and talk about recreational activities.”

-u/sobersurvivor

5. “A rich kid in graduate school once saw me eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and asked if I needed to eat a lot of sugar for medical reasons. MFER couldn’t even imagine eating a PB&J. …”

—u/i_shit_my_spacepants

6. “His wristwatch costs more than your house.”

—u/1st_porn_on_the_Moon

7. “Skin care and health in general. Rich people can afford to make themselves look better.”

—u/Taco_Pittie_07

8. “Everything they have is high quality, but not flashy.”

-u/rosypinkfox

9. “During my college days, we had a friend who was from a fairly rich family – but you couldn’t tell, because he lived in a hostel like everyone else. Whenever someone suggested we go to some restaurant or go to a game or show, he never asked how much it cost or said he had to check his bank account like other people do. Then, one day, he casually mentioned that his father “We were going to bring him back to the compound in our helicopter.”

—u/prolimsda

10. “I once read that all of their black clothes are the same shade of black. I thought that was interesting, considering that all of my black clothes are different shades of black.”

—u/Kin2monkey

11. “The fleet of cars they have is replaced with a new fleet of cars every year or two.”

-u/valleyplumstead

12. “There are buildings named after him.”

—u/Most_Ordinary_219

13. “If they have horses.”

-u/rosypinkfox

14. “They don’t know the price of basic goods and services that everyone has to pay for on a regular basis.”

-u/postdiluvium

15. “Brightly colored trousers on men.”

—u/Kuro-Oruk

16. “By their smell.”

—u/QamtexE

17. “Their Jewellery.”

—u/ladybird2727

And finally…

18.”The real answer is that you can’t. I’ve met a few billionaires here in Hong Kong, and if I didn’t know in advance who I was meeting, I would assume I met some retired old man. I have seen people reading newspapers in a park. On the other hand, I know people where they are living paycheck to paycheck and using all their income to buy branded everything – cars, clothes, watches – and are rich. Let’s try to become.

—u/laptak2011

agree? Disagree? Got yours? See you in the comments!

These entries have been edited for length and clarity.

