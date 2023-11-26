Texas has experienced a surge in popularity during the pandemic causing home prices to rise as much as 30%.

Meanwhile the political independence sought by some in the state has encouraged others to leave.

Have you left Texas or are you planning to leave Texas? Business Insider wants to hear from you.

While some home buyers are looking for the American dream in Texas, many are leaving the state to find it elsewhere.

“Lifelong Texan here. I’m definitely planning an exit strategy,” one anonymous user posted. Reddit thread about leaving Texas , “From heat to human rights abuses, my work is just about done.”

Another poster also created a similar atmosphere. “I’ve lived in Texas most of my life, and my husband and I always planned to retire here (in about 5 years from now),” she wrote. “But between this extreme heat, crazy politics and cost of living, we’ve decided to leave for good and move to Knoxville.”

While people are flocking to the Lone Star State to take advantage of Relatively affordable real-estate market , political environment and work opportunities, some of the same qualities are excluding others. Above 494,000 people left Texas (Although the state’s total population grew by 174,261 between 2021 and 2022.) This is a trend that may accelerate as housing costs rise and the state’s political landscape evolves. polarization ,

Housing costs are making some people look for affordability elsewhere

Texas experienced rise in popularity According to data from Realtor.com, home prices increased 30% since 2019 during the pandemic. Additionally, residents also struggle with property taxes that are among the highest in the country.

Californians looking for more affordable homes made the Golden-to-Lone-Star-State moving route the most popular in the country between 2021 and 2022, with nearly 108,000 people making the move. But it has a big negative side.

“The property tax percentage rate is high,” Texas-based Realtor Mary Bailey, who moved from El Segundo, California, to Prosper, Texas in 2017, previously told Business Insider. “Whenever a potential client calls me, it’s one of the first things I talk about.”

Mary Bailey and her family moved to Prosper, Texas in 2017, where she is now a Realtor helping other Californians move to The Lone Star State. Courtesy of Mary Bailey

as soon as texas begins lose its edge As a cheap and affordable housing option, many locals are shifting their focus to the Midwest.

As for Texans, “The Midwest has recently emerged as popular because it’s the most affordable region overall,” Hannah Jones, economic research analyst for Realtor.com, told Business Insider in October. “We’re seeing this trend of buyers looking for affordability really exploding.”

The political freedom that many came to the state for is driving others away

For many Americans, politics are as important as housing affordability when choosing where to live.

According to a 2022 survey from mortgage marketplace LendingTree that included 1,545 participants, 39% of respondents said they have moved or may consider relocating If their political views do not match with the majority, they will move to a different state.

Jackie Burse, A self-identified conservative Is One of many Californians Who have sought out Texas for its political climate. Burse told Business Insider in September that it played a key role in his decision to relocate to Texas in 2021.

Jackie Burse taking a drink. Courtesy of Jackie Burse

Unlike California, Burse said, “in Texas people have room to believe what they want without being embarrassed.”

In contrast to Burse, Dallas-based real-estate broker Bob McCraney, who created a real-estate service that helps LGBTQ+ people in Texas sell their homes and connect them with agents in different parts of the country and abroad, in July told KXAN News. Lack of inclusiveness in the state has created an unpleasant environment.

“What we all want as human beings is to feel a level of safety, and if your state is making you feel unsafe, there’s no reason to stop,” McCraney said. “I can’t believe that someone can look at California or New York versus Texas and Florida and say that LGBTQ people feel more welcome in Florida and Texas.”

Texas has not lived up to its promises to some people

Some recent transplants have also become disillusioned with the state.

In Austin, some tech workers who came to the city just during the pandemic Can’t seem to get out fast enough ,

Nick Thomas, 30, moved to Austin from downtown Los Angeles in January 2021 and told Business Insider in August that he hoped to move back to California soon. He described Austin as a “watered-down” version of places he has previously lived, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“People say it’s a technical view because that’s what they’ve been told, but when you get down to it, there’s no evidence,” Thomas said. “I think it was just oversold.”

Jules Rogers A reporter who moved to Houston from Portland, Oregon in 2018 for a position at a local newspaper has left Texas less than two years after arriving in the city.

Jules Rogers, left, in Texas. Courtesy of Jules Rogers

Although she was earning 20% ​​more income and living in a more spacious apartment, she said her quality of life had not improved.

“I tried to tell myself that I just needed to give it a chance, settle down, and get used to Houston, but I was missing the trees, the air, the mountains, the ocean, the vibes, and the culture of the Pacific Northwest, Rogers previously wrote for Business Insider.

She has since returned to Portland where she said she “feels very happy to be back home now.”

Are you a Texan who recently left or are planning to leave the state? We want to hear from you. Email reporter Alcina Lloyd [email protected] To share your story.

