People affected by Typhoon Ciaran urged to check insurance terms and keep receipts

Families and businesses affected by damage caused by Hurricane Ciaran are being reminded to keep receipts and check the terms of their insurance policies.

The British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) said temporary emergency repairs at reasonable cost should be paid for by insurers, but people should ensure they keep all their receipts.

It says many home insurance policies and business policies cover flood and water damage, but it is important to check for exclusions or excesses in the policy that may affect cover.

Strong winds and rain from Storm Ciaran are affecting parts of Britain including the south of England and the Channel Islands. In Jersey, people were forced to take shelter in a hotel after the storm caused property damage due to winds of more than 100 mph.

According to the Environment Agency, 54 areas are expected to flood, most of which are on the south coast of England.

Spray and winds hit the M5 motorway network in Somerset as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain to the south coast of England (Ben Birchall/PA)

Flood damage to cars should be covered by comprehensive motor insurance, and Biba suggested that cars standing in water for any length of time should be checked as brakes or other components may be affected.

If a home is rendered uninhabitable, the reasonable cost of alternative accommodation will usually be met up to the limit stated by insurers.

The exact terms and conditions of individual insurance policies will vary.

Furniture should be moved away from the walls to prevent further damage, Biba said, and it can take months for a building to dry out, so people shouldn’t rush to redecorate.

People should contact their insurance company, broker or agent as soon as possible for advice about pursuing a claim, Biba said.

A flood insurance directory has been created by Biba, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and Flood Re Scheme to help people living in flood-prone areas find suitable cover.

This can be found at www.biba.org.uk/find-insurance?find-insurance-type=41#filter&pageNumber=1.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com