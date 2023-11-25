NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It monitors the fitness of soldiers, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep track of adversaries in space.

Now, the Pentagon intends to deploy thousands of relatively cheap, expendable AI-enabled autonomous vehicles by 2026 to keep pace with China. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in August that the ambitious initiative – called Replicator – seeks to “spur the very slow progress of US military innovation by getting smaller, smarter, cheaper and leveraging multiple platforms”.

Although its funding is uncertain and details remain unclear, Replicator is expected to accelerate tough decisions on when AI technology is mature and trusted enough to deploy – including weaponized systems.

There is little dispute among scientists, industry experts and Pentagon officials that the US will have fully autonomous lethal weapons within the next few years. And although executives insist that humans will always be in control, experts say advances in data-processing speeds and machine-to-machine communications will inevitably shift people into supervisory roles.

This is especially true if, as expected, lethal weapons are deployed en masse in drone swarms. Many countries are working on them – and neither China, Russia, Iran, India or Pakistan have signed the US-initiated pledge to use military AI responsibly.

It is unclear whether the Pentagon is currently formally assessing any fully autonomous lethal weapon systems for deployment, as required by the 2012 directive. A Pentagon spokeswoman would not say.

paradigm shifts

The replicator highlights the enormous technological and personnel challenges for Pentagon procurement and development as the AI ​​revolution promises to change the way wars are fought.

“The Defense Department is struggling to adapt to AI developments from past machine-learning success,” said Gregory Allen, the Pentagon’s former top AI official at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

The Pentagon has more than 800 AI-related unclassified projects in its portfolio, most of which are still in testing. Generally, machine-learning and neural networks are helping humans gain insights and create efficiency.

“The AI ​​we’ve got at the Department of Defense right now offers huge benefits and a boost to people,” said Missy Cummings, director of George Mason University’s Robotics Center and a former Navy fighter pilot. “There is no AI walking around on its own. People are using it to try to better understand the fog of war.

Space, the new frontier of war

One domain where AI-assisted tools are tracking potential threats is space, the latest frontier in military competition.

Lisa Costa, the U.S. Space Force’s chief technology and innovation officer, said at an online conference this month that China envisions using AI, including on satellites, to “decide who is an adversary and who is not.”

America’s goal is to maintain momentum.

An operational prototype called Machina, used by the Space Force, autonomously monitors more than 40,000 objects in space, streamlining thousands of data collections nightly with a global telescope network.

Machina’s Algorithms Marshall Telescope Sensor. Computer vision and large language models tell them which objects to track. And the AI ​​is choreographed instantly drawing on astrodynamics and physics datasets, Colonel Wallace ‘Rhett’ Turnbull of Space Systems Command told a conference in August.

Another Space Force AI project analyzes radar data to detect imminent enemy missile launches, he said.

maintain aircraft and troops

Elsewhere, AI’s predictive powers help the Air Force keep its fleet topped up, predicting maintenance needs for more than 2,600 aircraft, including B-1 bombers and Blackhawk helicopters.

Machine-learning models identify potential failures dozens of hours in advance, said Tom Seibel, CEO of Silicon Valley-based C3 AI, which has the contract. C3’s technology also models the trajectories of missiles for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and identifies insider threats in the federal workforce for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

Among the health efforts is a pilot project that will track the fitness of the Army’s entire 3rd Infantry Division — more than 13,000 soldiers. Predictive modeling and AI help reduce injuries and increase performance, said Maj. Matt Visser.

help ukraine

In Ukraine, AI provided by the Pentagon and its NATO allies helps thwart Russian aggression.

NATO allies share intelligence from data collected by satellites, drones and humans, some of which is put together with software from US contractor Palantir. Some of the data comes from Maven, the Pentagon’s Pathfinder AI project now mostly managed by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, say officials including retired Air Force Gen. Jack Shanahan, the inaugural Pentagon AI director.

Maven began in 2017 as an effort to process video from drones in the Middle East – inspired by US special operations forces fighting ISIS and al-Qaeda – and now aggregates a wide range of sensor and human-derived data. And analyzes.

Pentagon officials say AI has also helped organize logistics for military assistance from the US-created Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, a 40-nation coalition.

All-Domain Command and Control

To survive on the battlefield these days, military units must be small, mostly invisible and move fast as rapidly expanding networks of sensors allow anyone to “see anywhere in the world at any time.” , then-Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said in a June speech. “And what you can see, you can shoot.”

To connect combatants more quickly, the Pentagon prioritized the development of a joint warfare network – called Joint All-Domain Command and Control – to automate the processing of optical, infrared, radar and other data across the armed services. Is. But the challenge is huge and full of bureaucracy.

Christian Broz, a former Senate Armed Services Committee staff director at the defense tech firm Anduril, is among the advocates of military reform who nevertheless believes they can “win somewhat here.”

He said, “The debate may be less about whether this is the right thing to do, and more about how we actually do it – and on the rapidly necessary timelines.” Broz’s 2020 book, “The Kill Chain” argues there is a need for urgent re-tooling to catch up with China in the race to develop smart and cheap networked weapons systems.

To this end, the US military is working hard on “human-machine teaming”. Dozens of driverless air and sea vehicles currently monitor Iranian activity. The US Marines and Special Forces also use Anduril’s autonomous Ghost mini-copter, sensor towers and counter-drone technology to protect US forces.

The industry’s advances in computer vision have been essential. Shield AI lets drones operate without GPS, communications or even a remote pilot. This is the key to its Nova, a quadcopter used by US special operations units to monitor buildings in conflict zones.

On the horizon: The Air Force’s “Loyal Wingman” program aims to combine piloted aircraft with autonomous aircraft. For example, an F-16 pilot might send a drone to scout, intercept enemy fire, or attack a target. Air Force leaders are aiming to debut later this decade.

Race for full autonomy

The timeline of “Loyal Wingman” does not exactly match up with Replicator, which many consider overly ambitious. The Pentagon’s vagueness on the replicator, meanwhile, may be partly intended to keep adversaries guessing, though planners are still feeling their way on features and mission goals, said John F. Kennedy, a military AI expert and author of “Four Battlegrounds.” Paul Scharre said.

Anduril and Shield AI, each backed by millions in venture capital funding, are among the companies competing for the contract.

Nathan Michael, chief technology officer at Shield AI, estimates they will have an autonomous swarm of at least three unmanned aircraft ready in a year using V-BAT aerial drones. The company says the U.S. military currently uses V-Bats on Navy ships without AI brains, in counter-narcotics operations, and in support of Marine expeditionary units.

It will take some time to reliably deploy larger herds, Michael said. “Everything is crawl, walk, run – unless you are setting yourself up for failure.”

The only weapons systems that Shanahan, the inaugural Pentagon AI chief, currently trusts to work autonomously are purely defensive ones, like the Phalanx anti-missile systems on ships. He worries less about autonomous weapons that make decisions on their own, about systems that don’t work as advertised or don’t kill non-combatants or friendly forces.

Craig Martell, the department’s current chief digital and AI officer, is determined to prevent that from happening.

“Regardless of the system’s autonomy, there will always be a responsible agent who understands the system’s limitations, is well-trained with the system, has reasonable confidence in when and where it can be deployed – and will always take responsibility,” said Martel, who previously was head of machine-learning at LinkedIn and Lyft. “This will never happen.”

Martel said there is no point in generalizing about when AI will be reliable enough for lethal autonomy. For example, Martel trusts his car’s adaptive cruise control, but not the technology that prevents it from changing lanes. He said, “As a responsible agent, I would not deploy it except in very limited circumstances.” “Now apply this to the military.”

Martel’s office is evaluating potential generative AI use cases – it has a special task force for this – but is more focused on testing and evaluating AI in development.

An urgent challenge is recruiting and retaining the talent needed to test AI technology, says Jen Pinellis, chief AI engineer at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab and former head of AI assurance in Martell’s office. The Pentagon can’t compete on pay. Computer science PhDs with AI-related skills can earn more than the military’s top-ranking generals and admirals.

Testing and evaluation standards are also immature, as highlighted in a recent National Academy of Sciences report on Air Force AI.

Could this mean that the US will one day bring autonomous weapons under pressure that are not completely beyond capability?

“We’re still operating under the assumption that we have time to do this as rigorously and diligently as possible,” Pinellis said. “I think if we’re not prepared and the time has come to act, someone will be forced to make a decision.”

Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com