Pentagon signs new high-tech pact with Australia, United Kingdom aimed at countering China

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — From underwater drones to electronic warfare, the United States is expanding its high-tech military cooperation with Australia and the United Kingdom as part of a broader effort to counter China’s rapidly growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Is.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with the defense chiefs of Australia and the United Kingdom at the US Army Defense Technology Center in Silicon Valley on Friday to hammer out a new agreement to enhance technology cooperation and information sharing. According to a joint statement, the goal is to be able to better address global security challenges, ensure that everyone can defend against rapidly evolving threats and “ensure stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.” Can contribute.”

Austin met with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps at the Defense Innovation Unit headquarters.

Speaking at a news conference after the meeting, Austin said the effort, for example, would rapidly accelerate the sophistication of drone systems, and prove that “we are stronger together.”

The new technology agreement is the next step in broader military cooperation with Australia that was first announced in 2021. The three countries plan a so-called AUKUS partnership to help equip Australia with a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines. AUKUS is the acronym for Australia, United Kingdom and United States.

Under the deal, Australia will purchase three Virginia-class submarines from the United States and build five new AUKUS-class submarines in collaboration with Britain. The submarines, powered by American nuclear technology, will not carry nuclear weapons and will be constructed in Adelaide, Australia, with the first completed around 2040.

Marles said considerable progress has been made in the submarine program. He said that as an island nation, Australia needs better maritime drones and precision strike capabilities.

And Shapps said that with China “undermining freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, we have never had a greater need for greater innovation.” He said open navigation in the seas, including the Pacific and South China Seas, is important.

According to officials, Australian Navy officers have already started taking nuclear energy training at US military schools.

Additionally, earlier this year the US announced it would expand its military industrial base by helping Australia produce guided missiles and rockets for both countries within two years. Under that agreement, they will cooperate in the production of Australia’s guided multiple launch rocket systems until 2025.

The increased cooperation between the countries is driven by growing concerns about China’s rising defense spending and rapidly expanding military presence in the region. Last year, Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands and raised the possibility of establishing a Chinese naval base there.

The US has increased US military presence, military exercises and other activities in the region. US relations with China have been strained in recent years over trade, US support for self-ruled Taiwan, Beijing’s military buildup on a chain of man-made islands and several aggressive aircraft and ship encounters.

The new agreement also establishes a series of military exercises that include the use of undersea and surface maritime drones and improves the three countries’ ability to share intelligence and data collected by their sonobuoys. Buoys are used to detect submarines and other objects in the water.

It also calls for plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence, including P-8A surveillance aircraft to more quickly process data from buoys to improve anti-submarine warfare. And it said the three countries would set up new radar sites to enhance their ability to detect and track objects in deep space.

High-tech demonstrations were held in a large parking area inside DIU and headquarters, giving Austin a chance to see several projects in development a few minutes before the meeting began, including a virtual training tool that was developed for the Ukrainian will help. Pilots are learning to fly swarm drones being developed for F-16 fighter jets and fighter planes. These projects are not linked to the Australian agreement, but reflect ongoing efforts by the three countries to improve the technology – an area where China often takes the lead.

As Austin walked through the exhibits, he could see a swarm of five drones descending from the sidewalk and hovering above the visitors—all of them controlled by a single worker with a small handheld module. Short-range reconnaissance drones — called the Skydio X2D — are already in use in combat, but swarm technology and the ability to control them all from a single device is still in development, said Adam Bry, CEO of Skydio. .

Inside the DIU offices, Air Force Maj. Alex Horn demonstrated a new portable, pilot training module that will allow instructors in the United States to train trainees overseas using a virtual reality headset. Four of the so-called “immersive training devices” will be delivered to Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona next month and will be used to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16.

Horn said these devices, which are cheaper than other systems, will help expedite training for Ukrainian pilots who are accustomed to flying Soviet aircraft and are schooled on F-16 fundamentals before moving on to cockpit training. Is required.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

