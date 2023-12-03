Pentagon aware of attacks by Houthis on ships in the Red Sea

© Reuters. File photo: The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney transits the Suez Canal, Egypt, Oct. 18, 2023. US Navy/Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau/Handout/file photo via Reuters



By Aziz Al Yacoubi

RIYADH (Reuters) – The Pentagon said it was aware of reports regarding attacks on a U.S. warship and commercial vessels in the Red Sea on Sunday, as Yemen’s Houthi group claimed drone and missile attacks on two Israeli ships in the area. Was.

The Pentagon said, “We are aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available.”

Yemen’s Houthi movement said its navy had attacked two Israeli ships, the Unity Explorer and No. 9, with an armed drone and a naval missile.

A spokesman for the group’s military said the two ships were targeted after they ignored warnings, without elaborating.

In a broadcast statement, the spokesman said the attacks were in response to the demands of the Yemeni people and a call for Islamic countries to stand with the Palestinian people.

An Israeli military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported incident follows a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began on October 7.

A cargo ship belonging to Israel was seized last month by Iran’s ally Houthis. The group, which controls most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, has previously fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli ships.

Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer is owned by Unity Explorer Ltd. and managed by London-based Dow Shipping Ltd., LSEG data shows. The ship was scheduled to reach Singapore on 15 December.

The No. 9, which was headed to the Port of Suez, is a Panama-flagged container ship owned by No. 9 Shipping Ltd. and managed by Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK-based Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, as The data shows.

The owners and managers of both ships could not immediately be reached for comment.

ABC News, citing a US official, said the USS Carney was involved in several operations linked to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.

“In at least two circumstances, Carney successfully shot down (the drone) heading in his direction,” the officer told ABC.

British maritime security company Embre and sources previously said a bulk carrier and a container ship were hit by at least two drones while sailing in the Red Sea.

Embrey said the container ship was reportedly damaged by a drone strike about 63 miles northwest of the northern Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) said it had received reports of a drone attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

Last week a US Navy warship responded to a distress call after an Israeli-managed commercial tanker was seized by armed men in the Gulf of Aden.

