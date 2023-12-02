Pension-eligible workers face complex Social Security rules that can reduce benefits. How to More Accurately Estimate Retirement Income

Richard Stephen iStock | getty images

When Joyce Debnam’s husband died, she began receiving $1,400 per month in Social Security survivor benefits.

Eight months later, that income unexpectedly changed. Trigger: Debnam retired from her job at the United States Postal Service in 2013 after four decades of service.

That life change reduced Debnam’s Social Security benefits to just $174 a month. In addition, the Social Security Administration informed her that she would have to return $5,000 in overpaid benefits.

“When I got that letter, I almost fainted,” Debnam said.

She was especially surprised because before her retirement, Debnam had contacted the Social Security Administration to tell them she was retiring and asked if it would affect her monthly checks.

“They told me no, I’m eligible for retirement and I’ll get my money,” Debnam said.

Today, Debnam, 80, of Suitland, Maryland, has paid down $5,000 and relies almost exclusively on her postal pension to pay the bills, which means her other retirement goals such as traveling or It is not possible to fix your house.

Debnam is one of millions of workers affected by Social Security rules related to public workers and cuts in the benefits they receive.

How the rules affecting public employees work

The Windfall Elimination Provision, or WEP, reduces benefits for people who receive a pension from work where they did not pay into Social Security and have less than 30 years of substantial employment or covered employment.

According to the Congressional Research Service, about two million people, or 3% of Social Security beneficiaries, were affected by WEP as of December 2022.

Often, people are unaware that they are subject to a WEP or GPO until their spouse retires.

Another rule, the government pension offset, or GPO, reduces spousal, widow or widower benefits for people who also receive pensions from government jobs not covered by Social Security.

As of December 2022, approximately 734,601 social security beneficiaries were affected by GPOs.

Many pension eligible employees are unaware of the rules

Like Debnam, many workers are surprised to see their benefits reduced when they’ve been relying on that income.

“These policies make it difficult for affected workers and their families to plan for retirement,” Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, said during a recent House Ways and Means subcommittee hearing on the rules in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Often, people are unaware that they are subject to a WEP or GPO until their spouse retires,” Carey said.

He said this prompted some people to return to work, while others adjusted their spending habits or changed their standard of living.

“Even for public servants who are aware of these policies, the complexities of these formulas make it difficult to determine the Social Security benefits they will ultimately receive,” Carey said.

Congress is considering ways to address these rules. One proposal, the Social Security Fairness Act, calls for eliminating both WEP and GPO entirely. The bicameral, bipartisan bill has the support of a majority of House lawmakers, along with 300 co-sponsors.

Professional organizations, such as the American Postal Workers Union, and others representing police, firefighters, and teachers, support the change.

Experts say it will be difficult to come up with a solution that equally compensates workers who pay into Social Security for their entire careers and people who work in jobs where they pay into pensions.

For now, employees who are affected will have to follow complex rules to plan their retirement.

Additionally, they may be affected by overpayment of benefits, where beneficiaries receive more money than they are due because the Social Security Administration has inaccurate or incomplete information.

It would be good if state and local governments provided data on retirement benefits, pension benefits to the agency, but they do not. mark warshawski Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute

In those situations, the agency is required to return the money to beneficiaries.

The overpayment of retirement benefits mostly affects beneficiaries of state and local governments who receive non-covered pensions, Mark Warshawsky, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy at the Social Security Administration, recently wrote. Written in an op-ed.

The agency may discover pensions it did not know existed or amounts of pension income that were not previously reported.

“On a large scale, the way to prevent this from happening is to get data more quickly,” Warshawsky said.

“It would be nice if state and local governments provided the agency with data on retirement benefits, pension benefits, but they don’t,” Warshawsky said.

How can beneficiaries estimate retirement income

Beneficiaries affected by these rules can take some steps to estimate how much income they can expect in retirement.

For workers with five or more years of non-covered earnings, the Social Security Administration offers a supplemental fact sheet about the WEP and GPO rules.

Although the agency does not calculate converted retirement benefits to adjust for that income, individuals can do it themselves through online tools, including WEP and GPO calculators.

“We recommend that people review their Social Security statement at least once each year, which includes important information about WEP and GPO,” a Social Security spokesperson said in a statement.

There is still a risk that information may be overlooked, or incorrect data may be transferred. This has prompted Social Security expert and Boston University economics professor Lawrence Kotlikoff to urge beneficiaries to carefully track their earnings and pension benefit information and check it with Social Security’s records.

Warshawski said if Social Security beneficiaries receive notice of an overpayment, they may be able to make a deal for a partial payment, an extended period of payments or forgiveness of part of the overpayment.

“Each person needs to be negotiated individually on a one-time basis,” Warshawsky said.

