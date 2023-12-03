Pennsylvania may lean toward Democrats, but that doesn't mean Biden will win the state

Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

My hometown of Philadelphia has a population of approximately 1.6 million, of whom approximately 1 million are registered voters. According to the latest data from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, approximately 75% of voters are registered Democrats and 11% are Republicans. Our mayor, city council and district attorney and most other important political leaders are Democrats. If the 2024 presidential election had been held only in Philadelphia, Joe Biden would have won with a landslide. Of course, it is not so.

Pennsylvania is a large state with a significant 20 electoral votes. In many ways this is a good proxy for how America will vote overall and – as someone who works with businesses all over the state – the fast-approaching 2024 will be all about the economy. Will be in.

Drive just 20 miles outside of Philadelphia and you’re no longer in Biden territory; You’ll soon begin to see why Democrats are struggling to keep the state. In neighboring Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties, Republican numbers are increasing. And the further you move from the metros of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the redder the state becomes.

In Philadelphia, the top employers are government, healthcare, and higher education. Some of these organizations are directly affected by “Bidennomics”, the term for the President’s spending and tax legislation to improve competition, protect workers, and address environmental concerns. Even in a blue town in a blue state, it doesn’t really seem to have an impact on the people here.

In the rest of the state, it’s a different story. People there are mostly employed in the manufacturing, distribution, service and oil industries. Bidenomics promises billions of dollars to the state in the coming years, but so far all people see is higher prices, higher taxes, and a continuation of the same racial system as before.

Sure, there are some grants for manufacturers and tech firms in the state, and Pennsylvania is getting billions in funding under the Inflation Reduction Act, including grants to support “green manufacturing” and funding for “hydrogen hubs.” . But that part of Bidenomics, with its climate-friendly provisions, has targeted the oil and gas industry and particularly fracking – of which Pennsylvania is the nation’s second-largest. That industry has seen many plants closed and thousands of jobs lost.

Critics of the president’s policies — which have inspired countless workplace regulations, including proposals to expand unionization and increase overtime pay — argue that they are a burden to companies that have yet to adapt to those prices. Those who are struggling are much higher than when Biden took office.

For individuals, inflation in Pennsylvania is between 3% and 4% while wage growth is around 5%, and that’s good news. But, like most businesses, consumers here are suffering from rising prices for most major commodities — gas, rent, food — which are double-digit higher than a few years ago.

In Pennsylvania, like the rest of the country, the rate of new business openings has increased dramatically. But most of these businesses are actually individuals – freelancers and contractors looking for side gigs – and have no employees. Some studies actually rank Pennsylvania among the worst states to start a new business.

Colored people, who hoped to benefit from the Democratic Party’s largesse, have not made much progress. In Philadelphia, only 6% of businesses are black-owned, even though black people make up 40% of the city’s population. The numbers are equally bleak for business owners of color in the rest of the state.

In 2020, Biden won 50.01% of the vote to Trump’s 48.84%, a margin of 80,555 or 1.2%. This is not a huge difference. Next year’s elections could easily go against him. He will certainly have the support of his fellow Democrats, and there will be many Republicans – like me – and independents who would rather vote for him than endure a disastrous Trump presidency.

If it comes down to Biden vs. Trump again, it’s going to be a close contest. But this will not have anything to do with Bidnomics.

